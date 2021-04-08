Il terzo show della WWE celebra la sua indipendenza con un doppio evento speciale che inaugura la WrestleMania Week: due notti in cui tutto può succedere e dove arriveranno emozioni e spettacolo in gran quantità, benvenuti a NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver report night 1!
Tantissima carne al fuoco in questa prima serata, con il duello per l’NXT UK Championship tra Walter e Tommaso Ciampa e Io Shirai VS Raquel Gonzalez nel main event per l’NXT Women’s Championship.
Questo e molto altro in programma, non ci resta che cominciare con il nostro Stand & Deliver report!
WWE, Becky Lynch e Ronda Rousey pronte a tornare?
WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver report 07/04/2021
- Pete Dunne batte Kushida via Bitter End al termine di un bel match molto tecnico
- Bronson Reed vince il Gauntlet Eliminator Match a 6 uomini eliminando per ultimo Isiah “Swerve” Scott con lo Tsunami e domani sfiderà Johnny Gargano per l’NXT North American Championship
- Spettacolo nel match tra Tommaso Ciampa e Walter, con l’austriaco che alla fine riesce a vincere e a mantenere alla vita l’NXT UK Championship e poi festeggia con l’Imperium al completo
WWE, Wrestlemania 37: la card definitiva delle due serate
.@WalterAUT will never forget @NXTCiampa, and he has the marks to show it. #AndStill #RespectTheMat #NXTTakeOver @FabianAichner @TheWWEWolfe @Marcel_B_WWE pic.twitter.com/1ziQl7YBx0
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) April 8, 2021
- Gli MSK superano i Grizzled Young Veterans e il Legado del Fantasma e conquistano gli NXT Tag Team Championship, bissando il successo del Dusty Rhodes Classic Tag Team Tournament 2021
Much-deserved. Long overdue. #AndNew #NXTTakeOver @NashCarterWWE @WesLee_WWE pic.twitter.com/TEmFPccu5M
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 8, 2021
WWE, Ozzy Osbourne parla della sua introduzione nella Hall of Fame
It all comes down to the #WWENXT #WomensTitle.@shirai_io defends her gold against @RaquelWWE in our commercial-free main event on @USA_Network, simulcasting on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork elsewhere! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/lbr8lP2pSV
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 8, 2021
- Nel main event della Night 1 di TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Raquel Gonzalez supera Io Shirai connettendo prima una Chokeslam sull’apron e poi un’altra sul ring e conquista l’NXT Women’s Championship
Congratulations, @RaquelWWE!
The shock and awe continues on tomorrow's Night 2 of #NXTTakeOver : Stand & Deliver on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else. #AndNew pic.twitter.com/04cacK3Yjd
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 8, 2021