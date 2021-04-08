Il terzo show della WWE celebra la sua indipendenza con un doppio evento speciale che inaugura la WrestleMania Week: due notti in cui tutto può succedere e dove arriveranno emozioni e spettacolo in gran quantità, benvenuti a NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver report night 1!

Tantissima carne al fuoco in questa prima serata, con il duello per l’NXT UK Championship tra Walter e Tommaso Ciampa e Io Shirai VS Raquel Gonzalez nel main event per l’NXT Women’s Championship.

Questo e molto altro in programma, non ci resta che cominciare con il nostro Stand & Deliver report!

WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver report 07/04/2021

Pete Dunne batte Kushida via Bitter End al termine di un bel match molto tecnico

Bronson Reed vince il Gauntlet Eliminator Match a 6 uomini eliminando per ultimo Isiah “Swerve” Scott con lo Tsunami e domani sfiderà Johnny Gargano per l’NXT North American Championship

Spettacolo nel match tra Tommaso Ciampa e Walter, con l’austriaco che alla fine riesce a vincere e a mantenere alla vita l’NXT UK Championship e poi festeggia con l’Imperium al completo

Gli MSK superano i Grizzled Young Veterans e il Legado del Fantasma e conquistano gli NXT Tag Team Championship, bissando il successo del Dusty Rhodes Classic Tag Team Tournament 2021

