Lance Storm è stato un apprezzato lottatore dal punto di vista tecnico in WWE e ha vinto, tra le altre cose, anche il titolo Intercontinentale durante le sue scorribande con la compagnia. Storm è anche conosciuto per essere un ottimo uomo spogliatoio e per aver dato spesso una mano ai giovani talenti per emergere. In un recente intervento su Twitter, tramite il suo profilo ufficiale ha voluto parlare di un tema molto caldo da sempre, ovvero la possibilità di creare top star WWE che non appartengano sempre e solo al sesso maschile. E lo stesso Lance Storm ha parlato di Becky Lynch come di un esempio lampante che si possa fare un ottimo lavoro anche al femminile.

WWE, Becky Lynch riceve i complimenti di Lance Storm

Rispondendo a un fan sull’argomento, Storm ha spiegato quanto segue: “Becky Lynch è stata in grando di portare grandi numeri in segmenti chiave. Ovviamente servono una storia, una costruzione seria e un piano a lungo termine, perché prendere due persone e annunciarle in un main event non è abbastanza, che si tratti di uomini o donne. C’è bisogno che anche le donne vengano caratterizzate tramite una presentazione credibile e un booking consiste e forte per i promo e per i match se si vuole farle riconoscere come top star e farle vedere come importanti. Ed è possibile farlo, Becky Lynch ne è la dimostrazione”.

Di seguito, ecco anche i tweet di Storm:

Becky Lynch drew in key segments and main events. The focus, story and long term presentation needs to be there for anyone to draw in the Main Event. You can’t just throw any 2 people (male or female) in a main event and expect them to draw. https://t.co/8PEQBuLf3B — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) May 1, 2021

You want the women to draw they need to have credible presentation and consistent strong booking for promos and matches so they are viewed as top stars and seen as truly important. Women can draw Becky proved that. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) May 1, 2021

