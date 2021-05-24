Il 23 maggio del 1999 Owen Hart si prepara ad affrontare The Godfather per l’Intercontinental Championship davanti agli oltre 16.000 spettatori presenti nella Kemper Arena di Kansas City. È da poco tornato a interpretare The Blue Blazer, un supereroe fallito, e dovrebbe raggiungere il ring calandosi dal soffitto appeso a una corda.

Qualcosa però va storto e il talentuoso wrestler, che ha da poco compiuto 34 anni, precipita rovinosamente sul ring da oltre 20 metri di altezza e colpisce il turnbuckle. Quello che avrebbe dovuto essere un angle divertente, con il goffo supereroe che avrebbe finto di impigliarsi nei cavi, si trasforma in un incidente fatale. Owen Hart muore poco dopo, inutili i tentativi di rianimazione.

Membro più giovane della leggendaria famiglia Hart, dopo una breve apparizione alla fine degli anni ’80 Owen era tornato in WWE/WWF nel 1991 e in 8 anni era riuscito a imporsi a fatica, costantemente schiacciato dai paragoni con il più noto fratello Bret con cui aveva dato comunque vita a una memorabile rivalità. 4 volte campione di coppia, European Champion, vincitore del King of the Ring nel 1994, la sua tragica morte è sempre stata ricordata da colleghi e fans.

Anche nella giornata di ieri, a 22 anni di distanza dal terribile incidente di Over the Edge, il mondo del wrestling ha voluto ricordare Owen Hart con numerosi post sui social: tra questi Mick Foley, Natalya Neidhart che è parte della famiglia, Matt Hardy, gli autori della serie “Dark Side of the Ring” e l’ex superstar Marc Mero, che ha pubblicato una rara foto che li ritrae insieme a Steve Austin, Triple H, Jim Ross, Goldust e Marlena. Anche i Bollywood Boyz hanno ricordato il momento in cui da piccoli fan del wrestling aspettavano di conoscere il wrestler canadese durante una sessione di firme.

A terrible tragedy occurred on this date May 23, 1999. We not only lost a great wrestler but a great man. Owen Hart died in a terrible fall in Kansas City. Pictured on the WWF Wrestle Vessel with Marlena, Goldust, Jim Ross, top left, Marc Mero, Steve Austin, Owen Hart & Triple H pic.twitter.com/fwHImhads1

Owen Hart is forever 🖤

His legacy lives on in the hearts and minds of his family, friends and fans. @dlobrown75 recalls an unforgettable rib that captures his one-of-a-kind humor, and kindness. #RIPOwenHart pic.twitter.com/F1uDYTBOGE

— Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) May 23, 2021