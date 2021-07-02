È scomparso in seguito a un arresto cardiaco, a soli 59 anni di età, l’ex wrestler Del Wilkes, attivo negli anni ’90 tra AWA, WWF/WWE, WCW e Giappone come The Patriot. La notizia ha avuto grande eco nel mondo del pro-wrestling, e sono stati molti gli atleti che hanno voluto rendere omaggio all’ex collega.

Abbandonato il football americano alla fine degli anni ’80, Wilkes si era immediatamente dedicato al wrestling proponendosi in AWA con il personaggio di “The Trooper”, un poliziotto che multava avversari e spettatori.

La svolta era arrivata tra il 1991 e il 1992, quando lottando nella neonata Global Wrestling Federation aveva proposto la gimmick che lo avrebbe accompagnato per tutta la carriera: The Patriot, un eroe mascherato che lottava per difendere l’onore degli Stati Uniti.

Morto “The Patriot” Del Wilkes: aveva 59 anni

Dopo una breve parentesi in WWE (allora WWF) la sua carriera sembrava aver definitivamente spiccato il volo in Giappone nella All Japan Pro Wrestling, con cui aveva lottato dal 1992 al 1994 e poi dal 1995 al 1997. In mezzo un anno e poco più in WCW, dove aveva conquistato i titoli di coppia insieme a Buff Bagwell.

La vera svolta sarebbe potuta arrivare poco più tardi, con una nuova opportunità in WWF: presentato da subito come The Patriot, spinto dal creative team della federazione che cercava un avversario per l’allora “anti-americano” Bret Hart e la sua Hart Foundation, Del Wilkes era arrivato addirittura a competere per il titolo mondiale e avrebbe dovuto affrontare The Hitman in un match a squadre a Survivor Series 1997.

Purtroppo un grave infortunio muscolare frenò la sua ascesa, interrompendo addirittura la sua carriera a 36 anni. Successivamente The Patriot – che entrava in scena con la theme song che pochi anni più tardi sarebbe stata assegnata a Kurt Angle – avrebbe ammesso di avere sempre sofferto di problemi legati alla dipendenza di sostanze come cocaina e antidolorifici.

Un racconto sofferto e toccante, parte del documentario “Behind the Mask” in cui esortava i giovani aspiranti wrestler a imparare dagli errori commessi dalla sua generazione raccontando di come almeno la metà degli atleti con cui aveva lottato fossero morti prematuramente. Un destino che purtroppo è toccato anche a lui.

Lo staff di Contrataque si unisce alle condoglianze espresse già da amici, ex colleghi e l’intero mondo del wrestling via social network.

The National Wrestling Alliance would like to send condolences to the family and friends of Del ‘The Patriot’ Wilkes. An extraordinary athlete and man, his contributions to our industry in and out of the ring will always be remembered. #RIPDelWilkes pic.twitter.com/2DcDr6ZDb9 — NWA (@nwa) July 1, 2021

WWE is saddened to learn that Del Wilkes, known to WWE fans as The Patriot, has passed away at the age of 59. WWE extends its condolences to Wilkes’ family and friends. https://t.co/jgdaqB27hd — WWE (@WWE) July 1, 2021

The highlight of The Patriot Del Wilkes' WWE run for me was that shock victory over @BretHart on Raw, 23 years ago. "The Patriot beat Bret Hart! The Patriot beat Bret Hart!", exclaimed @JRsBBQ. pic.twitter.com/1o7Azj2du3 — On This Day in WWE (@OTD_in_WWE) July 1, 2021

Very sad to hear the passing of the Patriot Del Wilkes. Nothing but fond memories working with him in WCW. My thoughts are with his family and numerous fans. Thank you for the memories. 😞 pic.twitter.com/zen0GSGQdd — Marc Mero (@MarcMero) July 1, 2021

Good dude pic.twitter.com/mjaSbJ2P2g — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) July 1, 2021