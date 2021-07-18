Sami Callihan ha giurato di strappare il titolo dal Belt Collector AEW Kenny Omega, che ormai da troppo tempo detiene anche l’Impact World Championship. Sarà riuscito nell’impresa? Scopriamolo nel nostro Slammiversary 2021 report, il resoconto dell’importante PPV made in Impact Wrestling che vedeva anche tutte le altre cinture della compagnia in palio e una moltitudine di debutti in attesa in una serata assolutamente da non perdere!
Impact Wrestling Slammiversary 2021 report 17/07/2021
- Josh Alexander vince l’Ultimate X Match superando Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Petey Williams, Rohit Raju e Trey Miguel e si conferma X-Division Champion
CANADIAN DESTROYER OFF OF ULTIMATE X! #Slammiversary


- Matt Cardona e la debuttante Chelsea Green, sua mistery partner, sconfiggono Brian Myers e Tenille Dashwood in un mixed tag team match
I don't know that I could've wrote a better chapter to this story.
I'm back at @IMPACTWRESTLING, with a live audience, with my fiancé.
Life's f*ckin good!

- W. Morrissey sconfigge Eddie Edwards colpendolo con la catena non visto dall’arbitro e poi connettendo la Powerbomb
- Un breve video annuncia l’arrivo a Impact Wrestling dell’ex WWE Aiden English
- Chris Sabin supera Moose via Roll-Up
- The Good Brothers vincono un 4-Way match superando Violent By Design, Rich Swann & Willie Mack, Fallah Bahh & No Way Jose conquistando gli Impact World Tag Team Championship
AND NEW IMPACT World Tag Team Champions – @MachineGunKA and @The_BigLG. #Slammiversary


- Deonna Purrazzo conserva l’Impact Knockouts Championship sconfiggendo Thunder Rosa. Nel post match la campionessa si confronta con la rientrante Mickie James, che infine reagisce alle sue provocazioni e la mette KO
Mickie James is back on @IMPACTWRESTLING

- Kenny Omega supera Sami Callihan in un violentissimo No Disqualification match chiudendo con la One Winged Angel sulle puntine e si conferma Impact World Champion
AND STILL IMPACT World Champion – @KennyOmegamanX! #Slammiversary


- Lo show si è concluso…MA ATTENZIONE! Si spengono le luce, e quando si riaccendono sullo stage APPARE JAY WHITE! Il NEVER Openweight Champion della New Japan Pro Wrestling e attuale leader del Bullet Club raggiunge sul ring il vecchio rivale Kenny Omega e i Good Brothers…e le telecamere si spengono decretando la fine di questo fantastico PPV