Sami Callihan ha giurato di strappare il titolo dal Belt Collector AEW Kenny Omega, che ormai da troppo tempo detiene anche l’Impact World Championship. Sarà riuscito nell’impresa? Scopriamolo nel nostro Slammiversary 2021 report, il resoconto dell’importante PPV made in Impact Wrestling che vedeva anche tutte le altre cinture della compagnia in palio e una moltitudine di debutti in attesa in una serata assolutamente da non perdere!

Impact Wrestling Slammiversary 2021 report 17/07/2021

Josh Alexander vince l’Ultimate X Match superando Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Petey Williams, Rohit Raju e Trey Miguel e si conferma X-Division Champion

Matt Cardona e la debuttante Chelsea Green, sua mistery partner, sconfiggono Brian Myers e Tenille Dashwood in un mixed tag team match

I don’t know that I could’ve wrote a better chapter to this story.

I’m back at @IMPACTWRESTLING, with a live audience, with my fiancé.

Life’s f*ckin good! pic.twitter.com/8MZMQjnMzD — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) July 18, 2021

W. Morrissey sconfigge Eddie Edwards colpendolo con la catena non visto dall’arbitro e poi connettendo la Powerbomb

Chris Sabin supera Moose via Roll-Up

The Good Brothers vincono un 4-Way match superando Violent By Design, Rich Swann & Willie Mack, Fallah Bahh & No Way Jose conquistando gli Impact World Tag Team Championship

Deonna Purrazzo conserva l’Impact Knockouts Championship sconfiggendo Thunder Rosa. Nel post match la campionessa si confronta con la rientrante Mickie James, che infine reagisce alle sue provocazioni e la mette KO

Kenny Omega supera Sami Callihan in un violentissimo No Disqualification match chiudendo con la One Winged Angel sulle puntine e si conferma Impact World Champion