Beautiful Bobby Eaton
Fonte Immagine: @CACReunion (Twitter)

Il mondo del wrestling saluta commosso un’altra leggenda del ring: è scomparso all’età di 62 anni, forse a causa delle conseguenze di una grave caduta che lo aveva costretto in ospedale alla fine di luglio, “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton, storico membro dei Midnight Express.

Il wrestling piange un’altra leggenda: è morto “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton

Il wrestler, che aveva lottato il suo ultimo incontro nel 2016 e si trovava in uno stato di semi-ritiro, aveva esordito nel 1976, appena 18enne, nella NWA Mid-America per poi lottare anche in Continental Wrestling Association, Mid-South Wrestling, World Class Championship Wrestling, Jim Crockett Promotions, WCW e Smoky Mountain Wrestling. Era inoltre apparso anche in ECW e TNA.

A dare la notizia della tragica scomparsa la sorella Debbie su Facebook, in un post in cui chiedeva a tutti di stare vicini alla figlia del lottatore che già aveva perso la madre circa un mese fa.

Nella sua lunga carriera Bobby Eaton ha lottato anche in singolo, ma le maggiori soddisfazioni se le è prese come membro e socio fondatore del Midnight Express, dove ha lottato prima in coppia con Dennis Condrey e successivamente con Stan Lane. Numerosi i premi e i riconoscimenti ottenuti in carriera, dal 27° posto nella lista dei migliori 500 wrestler del 1982 stilata da Pro Wrestling Illustrated ai ben 4 premi ottenuti nei Wrestling Observer Awards come “Most Underrated Wrestler”.

Nel suo unico vero stint in WCW tornò alle competizioni di coppia come membro prima della Dangerous Alliance e poi dei Blue Bloods. Precedentemente, come singolo, era riuscito a sfidare il World Heavyweight Champion Ric Flair e a laurearsi World Television Champion prima di cedere la cintura all’allora talento emergente “Stunning” (e futuro “Stone Cold”) Steve Austin.

Le cause della morte al momento sono ancora sconosciute.

