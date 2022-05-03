Hold my hand Lady Gaga: testo e significato della colonna sonora di Top Gun: Maverick

Hold my hand: andiamo a scoprire la nuova canzone di Lady Gaga, colonna sonora di Top Gun: Maverick.

Sta per tornare al cinema uno dei film più amati di sempre. Il 25 maggio 2022 uscirà nelle sale cinematografiche Top Gun: Maverick, sequel dell’amatissimo film del 1986 con Tom Cruise. La colonna sonora della pellicola porta la prestigiosa firma di Lady Gaga: andiamo a conoscere meglio il brano Hold my hand.

Hold my hand: il significato della canzone di Lady Gaga

È la stessa cantante a spiegare il significato del brano, una “lettera d’amore al mondo durante e dopo un periodo difficile, dedicata agli eroi di tutti i giorni”. Insomma il riferimento è alla pandemia, che ha causato più volte il rinvio del film e quindi anche ella canzone, ma anche al triste conflitto in Ucraina, con l’artista che si è decisamente schierata contro la Russia durante un concerto a Las Vegas.

Hold my hand: il testo della canzone di Lady Gaga

To tell me you need me

Hold my hand, everything will be okay

I heard from the heavens that clouds have been grey

Pull me close, wrap me in your aching arms

I see that you’re hurtin’, why’d you take so long

To tell me you need me? I see that you’re bleeding

You don’t need to show me again

But if you decide to, I’ll ride in this life with you

I won’t let go ’til the end

So cry tonight

But don’t you let go of my hand

You can cry every last tear

I won’t leave ’til I understand

Promise me, just hold my hand

Raise your head, look into my wishful eyes

That fear that’s inside you will lift, give it time

I can see everything you’re blind to now

Your prayers will be answered, let God whisper how

To tell me you need me, I see that you’re bleeding

You don’t need to show me again

But if you decide to, I’ll ride in this life with you

I won’t let go ’til the end

So cry tonight

But don’t you let go of my hand

You can cry every last tear

I won’t leave ’til I understand

Promise you’ll just hold my hand

Hold my hand, hold my—

Hold my hand, my hand

I’ll be right here, hold my hand

Hold my hand, hold my—

Hold my hand, my hand

I’ll be right here, hold my hand

I know you’re scared and your pain is imperfect

But don’t you give up on yourself

I’ve heard a story, a girl, she once told me

That I would be happy again

Hold my hand

Hold my hand

Hold my hand, hold my hand

Hold my hand, hold my hand

Hold my hand

I heard from the heavens

