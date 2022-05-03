Hold my hand Lady Gaga: testo e significato della colonna sonora di Top Gun: Maverick

Hold my hand: andiamo a scoprire la nuova canzone di Lady Gaga, colonna sonora di Top Gun: Maverick.
Sta per tornare al cinema uno dei film più amati di sempre. Il 25 maggio 2022 uscirà nelle sale cinematografiche Top Gun: Maverick, sequel dell’amatissimo film del 1986 con Tom Cruise. La colonna sonora della pellicola porta la prestigiosa firma di Lady Gaga: andiamo a conoscere meglio il brano Hold my hand.
Hold my hand: il significato della canzone di Lady Gaga
È la stessa cantante a spiegare il significato del brano, una “lettera d’amore al mondo durante e dopo un periodo difficile, dedicata agli eroi di tutti i giorni”. Insomma il riferimento è alla pandemia, che ha causato più volte il rinvio del film e quindi anche ella canzone, ma anche al triste conflitto in Ucraina, con l’artista che si è decisamente schierata contro la Russia durante un concerto a Las Vegas.
Hold my hand: il testo della canzone di Lady Gaga
To tell me you need me
Hold my hand, everything will be okay
I heard from the heavens that clouds have been grey
Pull me close, wrap me in your aching arms
I see that you’re hurtin’, why’d you take so long
To tell me you need me? I see that you’re bleeding
You don’t need to show me again
But if you decide to, I’ll ride in this life with you
I won’t let go ’til the end
So cry tonight
But don’t you let go of my hand
You can cry every last tear
I won’t leave ’til I understand
Promise me, just hold my hand
Raise your head, look into my wishful eyes
That fear that’s inside you will lift, give it time
I can see everything you’re blind to now
Your prayers will be answered, let God whisper how
To tell me you need me, I see that you’re bleeding
You don’t need to show me again
But if you decide to, I’ll ride in this life with you
I won’t let go ’til the end
So cry tonight
But don’t you let go of my hand
You can cry every last tear
I won’t leave ’til I understand
Promise you’ll just hold my hand
Hold my hand, hold my—
Hold my hand, my hand
I’ll be right here, hold my hand
Hold my hand, hold my—
Hold my hand, my hand
I’ll be right here, hold my hand
I know you’re scared and your pain is imperfect
But don’t you give up on yourself
I’ve heard a story, a girl, she once told me
That I would be happy again
Hold my hand
Hold my hand
Hold my hand, hold my hand
Hold my hand, hold my hand
Hold my hand
I heard from the heavens
