Intelligent Music Project Eurovision 2022 chi sono gruppo Bulgaria: caso Cile

Intelligent Music Project è la band che rappresenterà la Bulgaria all’Eurovision 2022. Il gruppo è nella scaletta della prima semifinale del 10 maggio.

Chi sono gli Intelligent Music Project? Scopriamo tutto quello che c’è da sapere sulla band, che sul palco dell’Eurovision 2022 di Torino canterà Intention. Ecco il testo tradotto del brano e il suo significato.

Intelligent Music Project chi sono

La Bulgaria è rappresentata all’Eurovision 2022 dalla band Intelligent Music Project. Il gruppo canterà il brano Intention. Sorprende il fatto che i sei membri non siano nati in Bulgaria. Per la maggior parte provengono dalla Gran Bretagna, mentre il cantante Ronnie Romero è nato in Cile. Il loro genere è il rock e la storia della loro formazione è un po’ più “aziendale” rispetto agli altri partecipanti. Il gruppo è stato infatti messo insieme dall’imprenditore Milan Vrabevski. Svariati i musicisti che hanno preso parte all’Intelligent Music Project, ma solitamente chi si esibisce sono i seguenti membri:

Ronnie Romero

Carl Sentance

Bobby Rondinelli

Simon Phillips

John Payne

Todd Sucherman

Hanno iniziato a suonare insieme nel 2012, pubblicando nel corso degli anni ben sei album. Dovendo rappresentare la Bulgaria, Ronnie Romero ha scelto di farsi accompagnare da alcuni musicisti bulgari, ovvero Slavin Slavcev, Ivo Stefanov, Dimitar Sirakov e Stojan Jankulov, il che spegne in parte la polemica generatasi sul web.

Intention testo e significato

Gli Intelligent Music Project cantano Intention sul palco dell’Eurovision 2022. Il testo racconta la battaglia interiore tra i vecchi schemi mentali che dovremmo lasciarci alle spalle e ciò verso cui abbiamo bisogno di indirizzarci.

Ecco le parole del frontman Ronnie Romero: “Cambiare se stesso è una guerra. Se vince la parte migliore, ti senti libero. Renderti libero ti allontana dalla vita reale. Un paradosso, inizialmente, ma solo perché l’ambiente in cui ti trovi non è fatto per renderti felice di default”.

And I can move on from here

How simple, life goes on

Humble, that’s how I feel

Sparking hot flames, holding on

Younger days run so clear

Through my mind, replaying my crime

Tearing me up, spreading fear

Obsession in my own time

What life’s taken away, I’m not missing

Will I sit back and sigh?

A thunder of thoughts, I’m dismissing

Too scared to even try

And in time I’ve always known

I’m never in the safety zone

I took the fight, but was I right?

They were sending me to war

And in time I’ve always known

I’m never in the safеty zone

I took the fight, but was I right?

They wеre sending me to war

My intention is strong and real

Only power steels my will

The illusion of safety’s surreal

Don’t let it go for the kill

What life’s taken away, I’m not missing

Will I sit back and sigh?

A thunder of thoughts, I’m dismissing

Too scared to even try

And in time I’ve always known

I’m never in the safety zone

I took the fight, but was I right?

They were sending me to war

And in time I’ve always known

I’m never in the safety zone

I took the fight, but was I right?

They were sending me to war

I don’t want to take on the pain

So, I go seek inner signs, or a calling

The more freedom I gain

The less real life I’m recalling

And in time I’ve always known

I’m never in the safety zone

I took the fight, but was I right?

They were sending me to war

And in time I’ve always known

I’m never in the safety zone

I took the fight, but was I right?

They were sending me to war

I took the fight, but was I right?

They were sending me to war