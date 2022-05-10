Intelligent Music Project Eurovision 2022 chi sono gruppo Bulgaria: caso Cile

Intelligent Music Project è la band che rappresenterà la Bulgaria all’Eurovision 2022. Il gruppo è nella scaletta della prima semifinale del 10 maggio.
Chi sono gli Intelligent Music Project? Scopriamo tutto quello che c’è da sapere sulla band, che sul palco dell’Eurovision 2022 di Torino canterà Intention. Ecco il testo tradotto del brano e il suo significato.
Intelligent Music Project chi sono
La Bulgaria è rappresentata all’Eurovision 2022 dalla band Intelligent Music Project. Il gruppo canterà il brano Intention. Sorprende il fatto che i sei membri non siano nati in Bulgaria. Per la maggior parte provengono dalla Gran Bretagna, mentre il cantante Ronnie Romero è nato in Cile. Il loro genere è il rock e la storia della loro formazione è un po’ più “aziendale” rispetto agli altri partecipanti. Il gruppo è stato infatti messo insieme dall’imprenditore Milan Vrabevski. Svariati i musicisti che hanno preso parte all’Intelligent Music Project, ma solitamente chi si esibisce sono i seguenti membri:
Ronnie Romero
Carl Sentance
Bobby Rondinelli
Simon Phillips
John Payne
Todd Sucherman
Hanno iniziato a suonare insieme nel 2012, pubblicando nel corso degli anni ben sei album. Dovendo rappresentare la Bulgaria, Ronnie Romero ha scelto di farsi accompagnare da alcuni musicisti bulgari, ovvero Slavin Slavcev, Ivo Stefanov, Dimitar Sirakov e Stojan Jankulov, il che spegne in parte la polemica generatasi sul web.
Intention testo e significato
Gli Intelligent Music Project cantano Intention sul palco dell’Eurovision 2022. Il testo racconta la battaglia interiore tra i vecchi schemi mentali che dovremmo lasciarci alle spalle e ciò verso cui abbiamo bisogno di indirizzarci.
Ecco le parole del frontman Ronnie Romero: “Cambiare se stesso è una guerra. Se vince la parte migliore, ti senti libero. Renderti libero ti allontana dalla vita reale. Un paradosso, inizialmente, ma solo perché l’ambiente in cui ti trovi non è fatto per renderti felice di default”.
And I can move on from here
How simple, life goes on
Humble, that’s how I feel
Sparking hot flames, holding on
Younger days run so clear
Through my mind, replaying my crime
Tearing me up, spreading fear
Obsession in my own time
What life’s taken away, I’m not missing
Will I sit back and sigh?
A thunder of thoughts, I’m dismissing
Too scared to even try
And in time I’ve always known
I’m never in the safety zone
I took the fight, but was I right?
They were sending me to war
And in time I’ve always known
I’m never in the safеty zone
I took the fight, but was I right?
They wеre sending me to war
My intention is strong and real
Only power steels my will
The illusion of safety’s surreal
Don’t let it go for the kill
What life’s taken away, I’m not missing
Will I sit back and sigh?
A thunder of thoughts, I’m dismissing
Too scared to even try
And in time I’ve always known
I’m never in the safety zone
I took the fight, but was I right?
They were sending me to war
And in time I’ve always known
I’m never in the safety zone
I took the fight, but was I right?
They were sending me to war
I don’t want to take on the pain
So, I go seek inner signs, or a calling
The more freedom I gain
The less real life I’m recalling
And in time I’ve always known
I’m never in the safety zone
I took the fight, but was I right?
They were sending me to war
And in time I’ve always known
I’m never in the safety zone
I took the fight, but was I right?
They were sending me to war
I took the fight, but was I right?
They were sending me to war