Break my Soul nuovo singolo Beyoncé testo e significato

- Advertisement -

Beyoncé torna con un nuovo singolo dal titolo Break my soul: andiamo a scoprire il testo e il significato della canzone.

Dopo tanto tempo, torna finalmente una delle grandi regine del pop. A sei anni di distanza dall’uscita di Lemonade, Beyoncé torna con un nuovo singolo, dal titolo Break my soul, che anticipa l’uscita del prossimo album, chiamato Renaissance, che uscirà il 29 luglio 2022. Si tratta del vero e proprio rinascimento della cantante, che dopo tanto silenzio torna a farsi sentire e lo fa con la sua solita carica.

Break my soul: il significato della canzone di Beyoncé

Con un ritmo energico che ricorda molto il clima da musica dance anni ’90, Beyoncé sottolinea la sua forza e soprattutto quella del suo spirito, che nessuno può rompere.

Break my soul: il testo della canzone di Beyoncé

I’m ’bout to explode, take off this load

Bend it, bust it open, won’t ya make it go?

Yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka

Release your wiggle

Yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka

Release your wiggle

Ah, la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la

You won’t break my soul

You won’t break my soul

You won’t break my soul

You won’t break my soul

I’m tellin’ everybody

Everybody

Everybody

Everybody

Now, I just fell in love, and I just quit my job

I’m gonna find new drive, damn, they work me so damn hard

Work by nine, then off past five

And they work my nerves, that’s why I cannot sleep at night

Motivation

I’m looking for a new foundation, yeah

And I’m on that new vibration

I’m buildin’ my own foundation, yeah

Hold up, oh, baby-baby

You won’t break my soul (Na, na)

You won’t break my soul (No-no, na, na)

You won’t brеak my soul (No-no, na, na)

You won’t break my soul (Na, na)

I’m telling evеrybody (Na, na)

Everybody

Everybody

Everybody

Release your anger, release your mind

Release your job, release the time

Release your trade, release the stress

Release the love, forget the rest

I’ma let down my hair ’cause I lost my mind

Bey is back and I’m sleeping real good at night

The queen’s in the front and the Dom’s in the back

Ain’t taking no flicks but the whole clique snapped

There’s a whole lot of people in the house

Tryin’ to smoke with the yak in your mouth

Good at night, and we back outside

You said you outside but you ain’t that outside

Worldwide hoodie with the mask outside

In case you forgot how we act outside

Got motivation (Motivation)

I done found me a new foundation, yeah (New foundation)

And I’m takin’ my new salvation (New salvation, oh, yeah, yeah)

And I’ma build my own foundation (Oh, yeah, yeah), yeah (Oh, yeah, yeah)

Oh, baby, baby

You won’t break my soul (You won’t)

You won’t break my soul (Break my soul)

You won’t break my soul (You won’t)

You won’t break my soul (Break my soul)

And I’m telling everybody (Everybody)

Everybody (Everybody)

Everybody (Everybody)

Everybody, yeah

If you don’t seek it, you won’t see it

That we all know (Can’t break my soul)

If you don’t think it, you won’t be it

That love ain’t yours (Can’t break my soul)

Tryna fake it, never makes it

That we all know (Can’t break my soul)

You can have the stress and not take less

I’ll justify love

We go round in circles, round in circles

Searching for love (Round in circles)

We go up and down, lost and found

Searching for love

Looking for something that lives inside me

Looking for something that lives inside me

You won’t break my soul

You won’t break my soul

You won’t break my soul

You won’t break my soul

I’m tellin’ everybody

Telling everybody

Everybody

Everybody

You won’t break my soul

You won’t break my soul, no, no

You won’t break my soul

You won’t break my soul

And I’m tellin’ everybody (Oh yeah, yeah)

Everybody (Oh yeah, yeah)

Everybody

Everybody (Oh yeah, yeah)

I’m taking my new salvation (Yeah)

And I’ma build my own foundation, yeah (Yeah, yeah)

Got motivation (Motivation)

I done found me a new foundation, yeah (New foundation)

I’m taking my new salvation (New salvation)

And I’ma build my own foundation, yeah (Own foundation)