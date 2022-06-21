Break my Soul nuovo singolo Beyoncé testo e significato

Beyoncé torna con un nuovo singolo dal titolo Break my soul: andiamo a scoprire il testo e il significato della canzone.
Dopo tanto tempo, torna finalmente una delle grandi regine del pop. A sei anni di distanza dall’uscita di Lemonade, Beyoncé torna con un nuovo singolo, dal titolo Break my soul, che anticipa l’uscita del prossimo album, chiamato Renaissance, che uscirà il 29 luglio 2022. Si tratta del vero e proprio rinascimento della cantante, che dopo tanto silenzio torna a farsi sentire e lo fa con la sua solita carica.
Break my soul: il significato della canzone di Beyoncé
Con un ritmo energico che ricorda molto il clima da musica dance anni ’90, Beyoncé sottolinea la sua forza e soprattutto quella del suo spirito, che nessuno può rompere.
Break my soul: il testo della canzone di Beyoncé
I’m ’bout to explode, take off this load
Bend it, bust it open, won’t ya make it go?
Yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka
Release your wiggle
Yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka
Release your wiggle
Ah, la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la
You won’t break my soul
You won’t break my soul
You won’t break my soul
You won’t break my soul
I’m tellin’ everybody
Everybody
Everybody
Everybody
Now, I just fell in love, and I just quit my job
I’m gonna find new drive, damn, they work me so damn hard
Work by nine, then off past five
And they work my nerves, that’s why I cannot sleep at night
Motivation
I’m looking for a new foundation, yeah
And I’m on that new vibration
I’m buildin’ my own foundation, yeah
Hold up, oh, baby-baby
You won’t break my soul (Na, na)
You won’t break my soul (No-no, na, na)
You won’t brеak my soul (No-no, na, na)
You won’t break my soul (Na, na)
I’m telling evеrybody (Na, na)
Everybody
Everybody
Everybody
Release your anger, release your mind
Release your job, release the time
Release your trade, release the stress
Release the love, forget the rest
I’ma let down my hair ’cause I lost my mind
Bey is back and I’m sleeping real good at night
The queen’s in the front and the Dom’s in the back
Ain’t taking no flicks but the whole clique snapped
There’s a whole lot of people in the house
Tryin’ to smoke with the yak in your mouth
Good at night, and we back outside
You said you outside but you ain’t that outside
Worldwide hoodie with the mask outside
In case you forgot how we act outside
Got motivation (Motivation)
I done found me a new foundation, yeah (New foundation)
And I’m takin’ my new salvation (New salvation, oh, yeah, yeah)
And I’ma build my own foundation (Oh, yeah, yeah), yeah (Oh, yeah, yeah)
Oh, baby, baby
You won’t break my soul (You won’t)
You won’t break my soul (Break my soul)
You won’t break my soul (You won’t)
You won’t break my soul (Break my soul)
And I’m telling everybody (Everybody)
Everybody (Everybody)
Everybody (Everybody)
Everybody, yeah
If you don’t seek it, you won’t see it
That we all know (Can’t break my soul)
If you don’t think it, you won’t be it
That love ain’t yours (Can’t break my soul)
Tryna fake it, never makes it
That we all know (Can’t break my soul)
You can have the stress and not take less
I’ll justify love
We go round in circles, round in circles
Searching for love (Round in circles)
We go up and down, lost and found
Searching for love
Looking for something that lives inside me
Looking for something that lives inside me
You won’t break my soul
You won’t break my soul
You won’t break my soul
You won’t break my soul
I’m tellin’ everybody
Telling everybody
Everybody
Everybody
You won’t break my soul
You won’t break my soul, no, no
You won’t break my soul
You won’t break my soul
And I’m tellin’ everybody (Oh yeah, yeah)
Everybody (Oh yeah, yeah)
Everybody
Everybody (Oh yeah, yeah)
I’m taking my new salvation (Yeah)
And I’ma build my own foundation, yeah (Yeah, yeah)
Got motivation (Motivation)
I done found me a new foundation, yeah (New foundation)
I’m taking my new salvation (New salvation)
And I’ma build my own foundation, yeah (Own foundation)