City of Angels colonna sonora: da Iris agli U2

City of Angels: andiamo alla scoperta della colonna sonora del celebre film del 1998 diretto da Brad Silberling.

Nella storia del cinema, un posto di spicco è occupato sicuramente dal regista tedesco Wim Wenders, uno dei più apprezzati cineasti di sempre. Tra i suoi film sicuramente uno dei più noti è Il cielo sopra Berlino, premiato nel 1987 al Festival del cinema di Cannes. Un film divenuto una pietra miliare del cinema, tanto che Hollywood ne ha prodotto un proprio remake, dal titolo City of Angels, con Nicolas Cage e Meg Ryan. La pellicola è passata alla storia soprattuto per la sua prestigiosissima colonna sonora, una delle più celebri e fortunate degli anni novanta, con all’interno canzoni indimenticabili come Iris dei Goo Goo Dolls e Uninvited di Alanis Morissette. Andiamo a scoprire tutto dunque sulla colonna sonora di City of Angels.

City of Angels: la colonna sonora

City of Angels è uno di quei casi in cui il successo della colonna sonora riesce a superare persino quello del film. L’album contente i brani del film è stato pubblicato nel 1998 e ha ottenuto un riscontro pazzesco, con la conquista di ben cinque dischi di platino in America, due in Australia e addirittura sette in Canada. La colonna sonora racchiude brani di grandi esponenti della musica come Jimi Hendrix e gli U2 e i due singoli Iris e Uninvited che hanno letteralmente fatto la storia della musica.

Ecco la colonna sonora integrale di City of Angels:

If God Will Send His Angels – U2

Uninvited – Alanis Morisette

Red House – Jimi Hendrix

Feelin’ Love – Paula cOLE

Mama, You Got a Daughter – John Lee Hooker

Angel – Sarah McLachlan

Iris – Goo Goo Dolls

I Grieve – Peter Gabriel

I Know – Jude

Farther Up The Road – Eric Clapton

Angel Falls – Gabriel Yared

Unfeeling Kiss – Gabriel Yared

Spreading Wings – Gabriel Yared

City of Angels – Gabriel Yared

City of Angels canzone Iris Goo Goo Dolls testo

And I’d give up forever to touch you

‘Cause I know that you feel me somehow

You’re the closest to heaven that I’ll ever be

And I don’t want to go home right now

And all I can taste is this moment

And all I can breathe is your life

And sooner or later, it’s over

I just don’t wanna miss you tonight

And I don’t want the world to see me

‘Cause I don’t think that they’d understand

When everything’s made to be broken

I just want you to know who I am

And you can’t fight the tears that ain’t coming

Or the moment of truth in your lies

When everything feels like the movies

Yeah, you bleed just to know, you’re alive

And I don’t want the world to see me

‘Cause I don’t think that they’d understand

When everything’s made to be broken

I just want you to know who I am

And I don’t want the world to see me

‘Cause I don’t think that they’d understand

When everything’s made to be broken

I just want you to know who I am

And I don’t want the world to see me

‘Cause I don’t think that they’d understand

When everything’s made to be broken

I just want you to know who I am

I just want you to know who I am

I just want you to know who I am

I just want you to know who I am