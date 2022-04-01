As it was testo, traduzione e significato della canzone di Harry Styles

As it was: scopriamo il significato, il testo e la traduzione del nuovo singolo di Harry Styles.

Harry Styles ha pubblicato il suo nuovo singolo, As it was: scopriamo il significato, il testo e la traduzione della canzone.

As it was, il significato della canzone di Harry Styles

È stato lo stesso Harry Styles a parlare del significato della canzone, l’ultima che ha scritto del nuovo album, concepita in una casa di campagna. Il brano parla dei cambiamenti, di saperli accettare e accogliere, di saper perdersi per poi ritrovarsi. L’artista ha detto che As it was è una delle canzoni preferite tra quelle che ha realizzato e che è molto fiero del risultato ottenuto.

As it was, il testo della canzone di Harry Styles

Come on, Harry, we wanna say goodnight to you

Holdin’ me back

Gravity’s holdin’ me back

I want you to hold out the palm of your hand

Why don’t we leave it at that?

Nothin’ to say

And everything gets in the way

Seems you cannot be replaced

And I’m the one who will stay, oh-oh-oh

In this world, it’s just us

You know it’s not the same as it was

In this world, it’s just us

You know it’s not the same as it was

As it was, as it was

You know it’s not the same

Answer the phone

“Harry, you’re no good alone

Why are you sitting at home on the floor?

What kind of pills are you on?”

Ringin’ the bell

And nobody’s coming to help

Your daddy lives by himself

He just wants to know that you’re well, oh-oh-oh

In this world, it’s just us

You know it’s not the same as it was

In this world, it’s just us

You know it’s not the same as it was

As it was, as it was

You know it’s not the same

Goin’ home, get ahead, light-speed internet

I don’t wanna talk about the way that it was

Leave America, two kids, fall in love

I don’t wanna talk about who’s doin’ it first

(Hey)

As it was

You know it’s not the same as it was

As it was, as it was

As it was, la traduzione della canzone di Harry Styles

Andiamo Harry, vogliamo dirti “buona notte”

Mi trattiene

La gravità mi sta trattenendo

Voglio che tu stenda il palmo della tua mano

Perché non ci fermiamo qui?

Niente da dire

E tutto si mette in mezzo alla strada

Sembra che tu non possa essere sostituito

E io sono quello che resterà

In questo mondo, siamo solo noi

sai che non è più come prima

In questo mondo, siamo solo noi

Sai che non è più come prima

Com’era prima, com’era prima

Sai che non è più la stessa cosa

Rispondo al telefono

“Harry, non stai bene da solo

Perché sei seduto sul pavimento di casa?

Che tipo di pillole hai preso?”

Suona il citofono

Nessuno sta arrivando in aiuto

Tuo papà vive da solo

Vuole solo sapere se stai bene

In questo mondo, siamo solo noi

sai che non è più come prima

In questo mondo, siamo solo noi

Sai che non è più come prima

Com’era prima, com’era prima

Sai che non è più la stessa cosa

Vado a casa, vado avanti, internet veloce

Non voglio parlare di com’era

Lascia l’America, due bambini, innamorati

Non voglio parlare di chi lo sta facendo per primo

Com’era prima

Sai che non è più come prima

Com’era prima, com’era prima

