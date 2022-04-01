As it was testo, traduzione e significato della canzone di Harry Styles

As it was: scopriamo il significato, il testo e la traduzione del nuovo singolo di Harry Styles.
Harry Styles ha pubblicato il suo nuovo singolo, As it was: scopriamo il significato, il testo e la traduzione della canzone.
As it was, il significato della canzone di Harry Styles
È stato lo stesso Harry Styles a parlare del significato della canzone, l’ultima che ha scritto del nuovo album, concepita in una casa di campagna. Il brano parla dei cambiamenti, di saperli accettare e accogliere, di saper perdersi per poi ritrovarsi. L’artista ha detto che As it was è una delle canzoni preferite tra quelle che ha realizzato e che è molto fiero del risultato ottenuto.
As it was, il testo della canzone di Harry Styles
Come on, Harry, we wanna say goodnight to you
Holdin’ me back
Gravity’s holdin’ me back
I want you to hold out the palm of your hand
Why don’t we leave it at that?
Nothin’ to say
And everything gets in the way
Seems you cannot be replaced
And I’m the one who will stay, oh-oh-oh
In this world, it’s just us
You know it’s not the same as it was
In this world, it’s just us
You know it’s not the same as it was
As it was, as it was
You know it’s not the same
Answer the phone
“Harry, you’re no good alone
Why are you sitting at home on the floor?
What kind of pills are you on?”
Ringin’ the bell
And nobody’s coming to help
Your daddy lives by himself
He just wants to know that you’re well, oh-oh-oh
In this world, it’s just us
You know it’s not the same as it was
In this world, it’s just us
You know it’s not the same as it was
As it was, as it was
You know it’s not the same
Goin’ home, get ahead, light-speed internet
I don’t wanna talk about the way that it was
Leave America, two kids, fall in love
I don’t wanna talk about who’s doin’ it first
(Hey)
As it was
You know it’s not the same as it was
As it was, as it was
As it was, la traduzione della canzone di Harry Styles
Andiamo Harry, vogliamo dirti “buona notte”
Mi trattiene
La gravità mi sta trattenendo
Voglio che tu stenda il palmo della tua mano
Perché non ci fermiamo qui?
Niente da dire
E tutto si mette in mezzo alla strada
Sembra che tu non possa essere sostituito
E io sono quello che resterà
In questo mondo, siamo solo noi
sai che non è più come prima
In questo mondo, siamo solo noi
Sai che non è più come prima
Com’era prima, com’era prima
Sai che non è più la stessa cosa
Rispondo al telefono
“Harry, non stai bene da solo
Perché sei seduto sul pavimento di casa?
Che tipo di pillole hai preso?”
Suona il citofono
Nessuno sta arrivando in aiuto
Tuo papà vive da solo
Vuole solo sapere se stai bene
In questo mondo, siamo solo noi
sai che non è più come prima
In questo mondo, siamo solo noi
Sai che non è più come prima
Com’era prima, com’era prima
Sai che non è più la stessa cosa
Vado a casa, vado avanti, internet veloce
Non voglio parlare di com’era
Lascia l’America, due bambini, innamorati
Non voglio parlare di chi lo sta facendo per primo
Com’era prima
Sai che non è più come prima
Com’era prima, com’era prima
