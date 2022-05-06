2step Ed Sheeran Ultimo: testo e significato canzone

Collaborazione di prestigio per Ultimo, che collabora con Ed Sheeran nel brano 2step: scopriamo il testo e il significato.
Arriva un nuovo singolo di prestigio per Ultimo, che insieme a Ed Sheeran ha realizzato una nuova versione del brano 2step. Andiamo a scoprire il testo e il significato della canzone.
2step: il significato della canzone di Ed Sheeran e Ultimo
La canzone tratta i problemi della vita di tutti i giorni, in particolare quelli che poi portano a sviluppare una sfiducia in se stessi. Il cantante ha rivelato di aver scritto la canzone in un momento di sconforto e nel brano si avverte la volontà di scrollarsi di dosso quella negatività.
2step: il testo della canzone di Ed Sheeran e Ultimo
I had a bad week
Spent the evening pretending it wasn’t that deep
You could see in my eyes that it was taking over
I guess I was just blind and caught up in the moment
You know you take all of my stress right down
Help me get it off my chest and out
Into the ether with the rest of this mess that just keeps us depressed
We forget that we’re here right now
‘Cause we’re livin’ life at a different pace, stuck in a constant race
Keep the pressure on, you’re bound to break, something’s got to change
We should just be cancelling all our plans and not give a damn
If we’re missin’ out on what the people think is right
Seein’ through a picture behind the screen and forget to be
Lucid conversation for the message that you’ll never read
I think maybe you and me
Oh, we should head out to the place where the music plays
And then
We’ll go all night
Two-steppin’ with the woman I love
All my troubles turnin’ up and when I’m on your eyes, electrified
We’ll keep turnin’ up and go all night
Oh, we had dips and falls in our time
But we know what it feels to be low, then up, alone and loved
And all we need is us to go all
Night, night
Two-steppin’ with the woman I love
Night, yeah
All we need is us
Quando mi dai poco voglio troppo da te, però
Quando mi dai troppo non capisco cos’è
Vorrei sparire di botto
Come la pioggia d’agosto
Poi dimostrarti che torno
In fondo l’amore è il ritorno, però
Siediti che ti racconto
Come si può nella vita stare in piedi
Senza che nessuno paghi per te il conto
Ed esser oggi quel che tu sognavi ieri
Come ho fatto a non vederlo nei miei occhi
Che ho già dentro quel che io cercavo fuori?
Dai, sarà che c’ho il destino in tasca
E lo decido io se un giorno questo cambia
We’ll go all night
Two-steppin’ with the woman I love
All my troubles turnin’ up and when I’m on your eyes, electrified
We’ll keep turnin’ up and go all night
Oh, we had dips and falls in our time
But we know what it feels to be low, then up, alone and loved
And all we need is us to go all
Night, night
Two-steppin’ with the woman I love
Night, yeah
All we need is us
Night, night
Two-steppin’ with the woman I love
Night, yeah
All we need is us to go all night