2step Ed Sheeran Ultimo: testo e significato canzone

Collaborazione di prestigio per Ultimo, che collabora con Ed Sheeran nel brano 2step: scopriamo il testo e il significato.

Arriva un nuovo singolo di prestigio per Ultimo, che insieme a Ed Sheeran ha realizzato una nuova versione del brano 2step. Andiamo a scoprire il testo e il significato della canzone.

2step: il significato della canzone di Ed Sheeran e Ultimo

La canzone tratta i problemi della vita di tutti i giorni, in particolare quelli che poi portano a sviluppare una sfiducia in se stessi. Il cantante ha rivelato di aver scritto la canzone in un momento di sconforto e nel brano si avverte la volontà di scrollarsi di dosso quella negatività.

2step: il testo della canzone di Ed Sheeran e Ultimo

I had a bad week

Spent the evening pretending it wasn’t that deep

You could see in my eyes that it was taking over

I guess I was just blind and caught up in the moment

You know you take all of my stress right down

Help me get it off my chest and out

Into the ether with the rest of this mess that just keeps us depressed

We forget that we’re here right now

‘Cause we’re livin’ life at a different pace, stuck in a constant race

Keep the pressure on, you’re bound to break, something’s got to change

We should just be cancelling all our plans and not give a damn

If we’re missin’ out on what the people think is right

Seein’ through a picture behind the screen and forget to be

Lucid conversation for the message that you’ll never read

I think maybe you and me

Oh, we should head out to the place where the music plays

And then

We’ll go all night

Two-steppin’ with the woman I love

All my troubles turnin’ up and when I’m on your eyes, electrified

We’ll keep turnin’ up and go all night

Oh, we had dips and falls in our time

But we know what it feels to be low, then up, alone and loved

And all we need is us to go all

Night, night

Two-steppin’ with the woman I love

Night, yeah

All we need is us

Quando mi dai poco voglio troppo da te, però

Quando mi dai troppo non capisco cos’è

Vorrei sparire di botto

Come la pioggia d’agosto

Poi dimostrarti che torno

In fondo l’amore è il ritorno, però

Siediti che ti racconto

Come si può nella vita stare in piedi

Senza che nessuno paghi per te il conto

Ed esser oggi quel che tu sognavi ieri

Come ho fatto a non vederlo nei miei occhi

Che ho già dentro quel che io cercavo fuori?

Dai, sarà che c’ho il destino in tasca

E lo decido io se un giorno questo cambia

We’ll go all night

Two-steppin’ with the woman I love

All my troubles turnin’ up and when I’m on your eyes, electrified

We’ll keep turnin’ up and go all night

Oh, we had dips and falls in our time

But we know what it feels to be low, then up, alone and loved

And all we need is us to go all

Night, night

Two-steppin’ with the woman I love

Night, yeah

All we need is us

Night, night

Two-steppin’ with the woman I love

Night, yeah

All we need is us to go all night