Stranger Things 4: Running Up That Hill testo e significato

Qual è la canzone di Max in Stranger Things 4? Il suo brano preferito, cruciale nella serie Netflix, è Running Up That Hill.
Dobbiamo precisare che questo articolo contiene Spoiler su Stranger Things 4. Se però siete giunti fin qui, è probabilmente perché avete già assistito alla splendida scena in cui Max sfugge alle grinfie di Vecna.
La ragazza attende d’essere una delle sue vittime. Non ha idea di come contrastarlo. Una volta catapultata nella sua dimensione, inizia a correre, ritrovandosi in un luogo differente da quelli visitati dagli altri “maledetti”.
Ha un confronto con Vecna, che le dice come lei appartenga a quel posto, lì con lui. Dannata per l’eternità, costretta a pagare per le sue colpe. Di colpo ecco una musica. Lucas, Dustin e Steve le stanno facendo ascoltare Running Up That Hill di Kate Bush. La sua canzone preferita apre uno squarcio, ma è lei a dover lottare per poter tornare in sé e allontanarsi dalla creatura.

Running Up That Hill significato

Running Up That Hill è una delle canzoni più famose di Kate Bush, la cui carriera ha raggiunto l’apice a metà degli anni ’80. Il suo album migliore? Hounds of Love, che contiene proprio questo brano presente in Stranger Things 4. In una puntata la canzone diventa co-protagonista, o quasi, come spiegato in precedenza.

Ciò che spinge Max nella tela di Vecna è l’incomunicabilità. È sola nel suo dolore, avvolta dai sensi di colpa. Ha chiuso il mondo fuori e quell’incapacità di aprirsi agli altri, anche a chi si ama, è proprio al centro della canzone. Il significato di Running Up That Hill di Kate Bush è da ritrovare in una riflessione sull’impossibilità di un uomo e una donna di capirsi, pur essendo in una relazione amorosa. Ecco qual è l’accordo che la cantante sarebbe pronta a stringere con Dio: vivere l’uno nei panni dell’altra e viceversa, così da capire realmente cosa si provi.

Stranger Things 4 Max e Vecna: VIDEO

Running Up That Hill testo

It doesn’t hurt me.
Do you want to feel how it feels?
Do you want to know that it doesn’t hurt me?
Do you want to hear about the deal that I’m making?
You, it’s you and me.
If I only could,
I’d make a deal with God,
And I’d get him to swap our places,
Be running up that road,
Be running up that hill,
Be running up that building.
If I only could, oh
You don’t want to hurt me,
But see how deep the bullet lies.
Unaware I’m tearing you asunder.
Ooh, there is thunder in our hearts.
Is there so much hate for the ones we love?
Tell me, we both matter, don’t we?
You, you and me.
It’s you and me won’t be unhappy.
If I only could,
I’d make a deal with God,
And I’d get him to swap our places,
Be running up that road,
Be running up that hill,
Be running up that building,
If I only could, oh
C’mon, baby, c’mon darling,
Let me steal this moment from you now.
C’mon, angel, c’mon, c’mon, darling,
Let’s exchange the experience, oh
And if I only could,
I’d make a deal with God,
And I’d get him to swap our places,
Be running up that road,
Be running up that hill,
With no problems.
If I only could,
I’d make a deal with God,
And I’d get him to swap our places,
Be running up that road,
Be running up that hill,
With no problems.
If I only could,
Be running up that hill
If I only could,
Be running up that hill
If I only could,
Be running up that hill
If I only could,
Be running up that hill
If I only could,
Be running up that hill
If I only could,
Be running up that hill
If I only could,
Be running up that hill
