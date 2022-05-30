Stranger Things 4: Running Up That Hill testo e significato

Running Up That Hill significato
Running Up That Hill è una delle canzoni più famose di Kate Bush, la cui carriera ha raggiunto l’apice a metà degli anni ’80. Il suo album migliore? Hounds of Love, che contiene proprio questo brano presente in Stranger Things 4. In una puntata la canzone diventa co-protagonista, o quasi, come spiegato in precedenza.
Ciò che spinge Max nella tela di Vecna è l’incomunicabilità. È sola nel suo dolore, avvolta dai sensi di colpa. Ha chiuso il mondo fuori e quell’incapacità di aprirsi agli altri, anche a chi si ama, è proprio al centro della canzone. Il significato di Running Up That Hill di Kate Bush è da ritrovare in una riflessione sull’impossibilità di un uomo e una donna di capirsi, pur essendo in una relazione amorosa. Ecco qual è l’accordo che la cantante sarebbe pronta a stringere con Dio: vivere l’uno nei panni dell’altra e viceversa, così da capire realmente cosa si provi.
Running Up That Hill testo
Do you want to feel how it feels?
Do you want to know that it doesn’t hurt me?
Do you want to hear about the deal that I’m making?
You, it’s you and me.
I’d make a deal with God,
And I’d get him to swap our places,
Be running up that road,
Be running up that hill,
Be running up that building.
If I only could, oh
But see how deep the bullet lies.
Unaware I’m tearing you asunder.
Ooh, there is thunder in our hearts.
Tell me, we both matter, don’t we?
You, you and me.
It’s you and me won’t be unhappy.
I’d make a deal with God,
And I’d get him to swap our places,
Be running up that road,
Be running up that hill,
Be running up that building,
If I only could, oh
Let me steal this moment from you now.
C’mon, angel, c’mon, c’mon, darling,
Let’s exchange the experience, oh
I’d make a deal with God,
And I’d get him to swap our places,
Be running up that road,
Be running up that hill,
With no problems.
I’d make a deal with God,
And I’d get him to swap our places,
Be running up that road,
Be running up that hill,
With no problems.
Be running up that hill
If I only could,
Be running up that hill
Be running up that hill
If I only could,
Be running up that hill
Be running up that hill
If I only could,
Be running up that hill
If I only could,
Be running up that hill