Canzone pubblicità Zalando: testo e video

Qual è la canzone della pubblicità di Zalando? Scopriamo tutto sullo spot con protagonista un volto noto delle serie tv.
Tra le pubblicità che hanno catturato maggiormente l’interesse del pubblico c’è senza dubbio quella di Zalando, il noto e-commerce di vestiti che ha deciso di puntare, nel suo video, su un volto molto noto del mondo delle serie tv. All’interno dello spot troviamo infatti Aron Piper, celebre per il ruolo di Ander in Elite. Lo spot è però arricchito anche dalla presenza di un sottofondo decisamente ipnotico, ovvero la canzone Style & Fashion del rapper britannico Pa Salieu. La canzone è uscita nel 2021, pubblicata nell’EP Afrikan Rebel: scopriamo il testo del brano e il video della pubblicità.
Pubblicità Zalando: il testo della canzone
Style & Fashion Lyrics
Welcome to the party, show
Style and fashion, show
Eh, gyal, bumper to bumper, check
Gyal, I wanna how you got your body on check-check?
Lookin’ hella dangerous, show
You are hot like the furnace, show
Baby, come sit pon my furniture
Leng inna real life, just like your picture
What you tellin’ me, baby?
Wan give me the baby?
New riddim, you rid it
Fuckin’ with the man, big boys, hella ripped
Can you call me your le-leh?
Would you like a, would you like a
When you stress, it ah stressing me
Baby, you are bad, how you blessing mе?
Baby, how you move is so amazing, gyallie
The way you givе me
Welcome to the party, show
Style and fashion, show
Eh, gyal, bumper to bumper, check
Gyal, I wanna how you got your body on check-check?
Lookin’ hella dangerous, show
You are hot like the furnace, show
Baby, come sleep on my furniture
Leng inna real life, just like your picture
Yangi fine
Mangi cool
Yangi cool
Wawe wawe
Yangi fine
Mangi cool
Yangi cool
Wawe wawe
I no want your girl she’s not my flex
Hold her. Who?
Hold her. Where?
Follow the leader
Come my dear
She want to come my house
She want to braid my hair
She want become my spouse
She want to bum my jar
Baby come over here
Baby don’t miss your chance
Baby just off your pants
Big container landing
This kind flavor can’t be matched
If your mommy ask say you’re with a Naija man
Welcome to the party, show
Style and fashion, show
Eh, gyal, bumper to bumper, show
Gyal, I wanna how you got your body on check-check?
Lookin’ hella dangerous, show
You are hot like the furnace, show
Baby, come sleep on my furniture
Leng inna real life, just like your picture
Yangi fine
Mangi cool
Yangi cool
Wawe wawe
Yangi fine
Mangi cool
Yangi cool
Wawe wawe
Move it like you wanna give me a heart attack
Tell me baby do you want more?
Yes
I see you like Henessy
I have energy
If I had a smoke would you
There’s not many like you on this
Girl like you I wanna give
Big belly generously
Welcome to the party, show
Style and fashion, show
Eh, gyal, bumper to bumper, show
Gyal, I wanna how you got your body on check-check?
Lookin’ hella dangerous, show
You are hot like the furnace, show
Baby, come sleep my furniture
Leng inna real life, just like your picture
Yangi fine
Mangi cool
Yangi cool
Wawe wawe
Yangi fine
Mangi cool
Yangi cool