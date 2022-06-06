Canzone pubblicità Zalando: testo e video

- Advertisement -

Qual è la canzone della pubblicità di Zalando? Scopriamo tutto sullo spot con protagonista un volto noto delle serie tv.

Tra le pubblicità che hanno catturato maggiormente l’interesse del pubblico c’è senza dubbio quella di Zalando, il noto e-commerce di vestiti che ha deciso di puntare, nel suo video, su un volto molto noto del mondo delle serie tv. All’interno dello spot troviamo infatti Aron Piper, celebre per il ruolo di Ander in Elite. Lo spot è però arricchito anche dalla presenza di un sottofondo decisamente ipnotico, ovvero la canzone Style & Fashion del rapper britannico Pa Salieu. La canzone è uscita nel 2021, pubblicata nell’EP Afrikan Rebel: scopriamo il testo del brano e il video della pubblicità.

Pubblicità Zalando: il testo della canzone

Style & Fashion Lyrics

Welcome to the party, show

Style and fashion, show

Eh, gyal, bumper to bumper, check

Gyal, I wanna how you got your body on check-check?

Lookin’ hella dangerous, show

You are hot like the furnace, show

Baby, come sit pon my furniture

Leng inna real life, just like your picture

What you tellin’ me, baby?

Wan give me the baby?

New riddim, you rid it

Fuckin’ with the man, big boys, hella ripped

Can you call me your le-leh?

Would you like a, would you like a

When you stress, it ah stressing me

Baby, you are bad, how you blessing mе?

Baby, how you move is so amazing, gyallie

The way you givе me

Welcome to the party, show

Style and fashion, show

Eh, gyal, bumper to bumper, check

Gyal, I wanna how you got your body on check-check?

Lookin’ hella dangerous, show

You are hot like the furnace, show

Baby, come sleep on my furniture

Leng inna real life, just like your picture

Yangi fine

Mangi cool

Yangi cool

Wawe wawe

Yangi fine

Mangi cool

Yangi cool

Wawe wawe

I no want your girl she’s not my flex

Hold her. Who?

Hold her. Where?

Follow the leader

Come my dear

She want to come my house

She want to braid my hair

She want become my spouse

She want to bum my jar

Baby come over here

Baby don’t miss your chance

Baby just off your pants

Big container landing

This kind flavor can’t be matched

If your mommy ask say you’re with a Naija man

Welcome to the party, show

Style and fashion, show

Eh, gyal, bumper to bumper, show

Gyal, I wanna how you got your body on check-check?

Lookin’ hella dangerous, show

You are hot like the furnace, show

Baby, come sleep on my furniture

Leng inna real life, just like your picture

Yangi fine

Mangi cool

Yangi cool

Wawe wawe

Yangi fine

Mangi cool

Yangi cool

Wawe wawe

Move it like you wanna give me a heart attack

Tell me baby do you want more?

Yes

I see you like Henessy

I have energy

If I had a smoke would you

There’s not many like you on this

Girl like you I wanna give

Big belly generously

Welcome to the party, show

Style and fashion, show

Eh, gyal, bumper to bumper, show

Gyal, I wanna how you got your body on check-check?

Lookin’ hella dangerous, show

You are hot like the furnace, show

Baby, come sleep my furniture

Leng inna real life, just like your picture

Yangi fine

Mangi cool

Yangi cool

Wawe wawe

Yangi fine

Mangi cool

Yangi cool

Pubblicità Zalando: il video