Sea Shanty Medley TikTok nuovo trend: significato e testo

Sea Shanty Medley è la nuova canzone diventata virale su TikTok: scopriamo il testo e il significato del nuovo trend.
Uno dei grandi poteri di TikTok è quello di creare dei trend globali, portando in auge canzoni che fanno da sfondo a challenge o a video visualizzati da milioni di persone in tutto il mondo. Tra queste c’è Sea Shanty Medley, ultimo trend dominante su TikTok: scopriamo il testo e il significato del brano.
Sea Shanty Medley: il significato del trend
Partiamo col definire cos’è un Sea Shanty: è un canto marinaresco, di quelli famosi soprattutto 1800. Anche questo trend ha radici riconducibili a quel periodo, infatti il brano è diventato famoso grazie a un video di un giovane postino scozzese che intona un canto marinaresco del 1830. Il filmato ha avuto un numero impressionante di visualizzazioni ed è stato condiviso e replicato da tantissime persone su TikTok. Il motivo è sicuramente riconducibile al fascino del folklore del canto e, come sempre capita sul social, al senso di comunità che un trend crea.
Per quanto riguarda il brano in sé, il canto è come detto datata al 1830 ed è scritto da un giovane marinaio che si trovava in Nuova Zelanda e che attende l’arrivo del Wellerman, ovvero un dipendente della Weller Brothers di Sidney, società che forniva provviste di vari prodotti tra cui tè e rum.
Sea Shanty Medley: il testo della canzone
There once was a ship that put to sea
And the name of the ship was the Billy o’ Tea
The winds blew hard, her bow dipped down
Blow, my bully boys, blow (huh!)
Soon may the Wellerman come
To bring us sugar and tea and rum
One day, when the tonguin’ is done
We’ll take our leave and go
She’d not been two weeks from shore
When down on her, a right whale bore
The captain called all hands and swore
He’d take that whale in tow (huh!)
Soon may the Wellerman come
To bring us sugar and tea and rum
One day, when the tonguin’ is done
We’ll take our leave and go
Da-da, da-da-da-da
Da-da-da-da, da-da-da-da-da
Da-da, da-da-da-da
Da-da-da-da-da
What will we do with a drunken sailor?
What will we do with a drunken sailor?
What will we do with a drunken sailor?
Early in the morning
Put him in the brig until he’s sober
Put him in the brig until he’s sober
Put him in the brig until he’s sober
Early in the morning
Way hay and up she rises
Way hay and up she rises
Way hay and up she rises
Early in the morning
Oh, the wind was foul and the sea ran high
“Leave her, Johnny, leave her”
She shipped it green and none went by
And it’s time for us to leave her (hey)
Leave her, Johnny, leave her
Oh, leave her, Johnny, leave her
For the voyage is long and the winds don’t blow
And it’s time for us to leave her (hey)
Cape Cod ships ain’t got no sails
Haul away, haul away
They’d all blown off in the Northeast gales
And we’re bound away for Australia
So heave her up my bully, bully boys
Haul away, haul away (hey)
Heave her up and don’t you make a noise
And we’re bound away for Australia (hey)
Santiana gained a day
Away Santiana
Now! Pull the yan up the west, they say
Along the plains of Mexico
Well, heave ‘er up and away we’ll go
Away Santiana
Heave ‘er up and away we’ll go
Along the plains of Mexico
She’s a fast clipper ship and a bully good crew
Away Santiana
And an old salty yank for a captain too
Along the plains of Mexico
Well, heave ‘er up and away we’ll go
Away Santiana
Heave ‘er up and away we’ll go
Along the plains of Mexico (hey)
Santiana fought for gold
Away Santiana
Around Cape Horn through the ice and snow
Along the plains of Mexico
Well, heave ‘er up and away we’ll go
Away Santiana (hey)
Heave ‘er up and away we’ll go
Along the plains of Mexico
So leave her Johnny off we’ll go
The drunken sailor Wellerman whaler
Bound away for Mexico