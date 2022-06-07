Sea Shanty Medley TikTok nuovo trend: significato e testo

- Advertisement -

Sea Shanty Medley è la nuova canzone diventata virale su TikTok: scopriamo il testo e il significato del nuovo trend.

Uno dei grandi poteri di TikTok è quello di creare dei trend globali, portando in auge canzoni che fanno da sfondo a challenge o a video visualizzati da milioni di persone in tutto il mondo. Tra queste c’è Sea Shanty Medley, ultimo trend dominante su TikTok: scopriamo il testo e il significato del brano.

Sea Shanty Medley: il significato del trend

Partiamo col definire cos’è un Sea Shanty: è un canto marinaresco, di quelli famosi soprattutto 1800. Anche questo trend ha radici riconducibili a quel periodo, infatti il brano è diventato famoso grazie a un video di un giovane postino scozzese che intona un canto marinaresco del 1830. Il filmato ha avuto un numero impressionante di visualizzazioni ed è stato condiviso e replicato da tantissime persone su TikTok. Il motivo è sicuramente riconducibile al fascino del folklore del canto e, come sempre capita sul social, al senso di comunità che un trend crea.

Per quanto riguarda il brano in sé, il canto è come detto datata al 1830 ed è scritto da un giovane marinaio che si trovava in Nuova Zelanda e che attende l’arrivo del Wellerman, ovvero un dipendente della Weller Brothers di Sidney, società che forniva provviste di vari prodotti tra cui tè e rum.

Sea Shanty Medley: il testo della canzone

There once was a ship that put to sea

And the name of the ship was the Billy o’ Tea

The winds blew hard, her bow dipped down

Blow, my bully boys, blow (huh!)

Soon may the Wellerman come

To bring us sugar and tea and rum

One day, when the tonguin’ is done

We’ll take our leave and go

She’d not been two weeks from shore

When down on her, a right whale bore

The captain called all hands and swore

He’d take that whale in tow (huh!)

Soon may the Wellerman come

To bring us sugar and tea and rum

One day, when the tonguin’ is done

We’ll take our leave and go

Da-da, da-da-da-da

Da-da-da-da, da-da-da-da-da

Da-da, da-da-da-da

Da-da-da-da-da

What will we do with a drunken sailor?

What will we do with a drunken sailor?

What will we do with a drunken sailor?

Early in the morning

Put him in the brig until he’s sober

Put him in the brig until he’s sober

Put him in the brig until he’s sober

Early in the morning

Way hay and up she rises

Way hay and up she rises

Way hay and up she rises

Early in the morning

Oh, the wind was foul and the sea ran high

“Leave her, Johnny, leave her”

She shipped it green and none went by

And it’s time for us to leave her (hey)

Leave her, Johnny, leave her

Oh, leave her, Johnny, leave her

For the voyage is long and the winds don’t blow

And it’s time for us to leave her (hey)

Cape Cod ships ain’t got no sails

Haul away, haul away

They’d all blown off in the Northeast gales

And we’re bound away for Australia

So heave her up my bully, bully boys

Haul away, haul away (hey)

Heave her up and don’t you make a noise

And we’re bound away for Australia (hey)

Santiana gained a day

Away Santiana

Now! Pull the yan up the west, they say

Along the plains of Mexico

Well, heave ‘er up and away we’ll go

Away Santiana

Heave ‘er up and away we’ll go

Along the plains of Mexico

She’s a fast clipper ship and a bully good crew

Away Santiana

And an old salty yank for a captain too

Along the plains of Mexico

Well, heave ‘er up and away we’ll go

Away Santiana

Heave ‘er up and away we’ll go

Along the plains of Mexico (hey)

Santiana fought for gold

Away Santiana

Around Cape Horn through the ice and snow

Along the plains of Mexico

Well, heave ‘er up and away we’ll go

Away Santiana (hey)

Heave ‘er up and away we’ll go

Along the plains of Mexico

So leave her Johnny off we’ll go

The drunken sailor Wellerman whaler

Bound away for Mexico