On Thursday 10 February, at 4.50 pm, episode 196 of Love is in the air, a famous Turkish fiction that thrills millions of viewers in Italy, will be broadcast. Here is what will happen in this new appointment.

Fourth and penultimate appointment of the week for Love is in the Air. This is episode 196, which sees Kiraz facing the first day of school. With each passing day, the relationship between her little girl and her grandfather Kemal grows stronger and stronger. This is why moving away and finding yourself in a new space will be difficult. A whirlwind of emotions for her. You have well thought of making your grandfather share in this great achievement. She asked him to pick her up after school. Kemal couldn’t feel more honored than her and he promised to do so.

He would have all the intentions but Serkan keeps him away. The entrepreneur has just discovered that he is not Alptekin’s son, but Kemal’s. A situation that he is unable to accept and therefore places a huge barrier between the two. Grandpa had promised and his absence disappoints Kiraz. The little girl understands the situation and decides to orchestrate a plan. She locks herself in the school bathroom and forces Serkan and Kemal to come over and talk to each other. The strategy, however, does not bring the desired results.

Kemal in fact runs to school, warned of what is happening. He intends to help his little granddaughter as much as possible. He wants to prove to her at all costs that he hasn’t forgotten her at all. Eda is very grateful to him for leaving everything and rushing there, giving priority to her granddaughter. The little girl’s mother makes a splendid gesture of approach towards the man who turned out to be Serkan’s father.

