Aisha One Republic testo e significato Sunshine

Sunshine, scopriamo il testo e il significato della canzone degli OneRepublic interpretata dall’alunna di Amici Aisha.

Arriva un duetto speciale per Aisha: l’alunna della ventunesima edizione di Amici è stata protagonista di una versione speciale di Sunshine degli OneRepublic, realizzata in collaborazione con la band. Scopriamo il significato e il testo della canzone.

Sunshine, il significato della canzone degli OneRepublic e Aisha

Il sole è il simbolo della felicità nella canzone, che contrasta le ombre della depressione che affollano la mente. Il pensare positivo è ciò che il protagonista del pezzo s’impone, anche se la negatività rimane sempre forte e presente. Il sole dovrebbe però essere più presente nella mente di ognuno, per illuminare di vibes positive i momenti negativi.

Sunshine, il testo della canzone degli OneRepublic e Aisha

Runnin’ through this strange life

Chasin’ all them green lights

Throwin’ up the shade for a little bit of sunshine

Hit me with them good vibes

Pictures on my phone like

Everything is so fine

Little bit of sunshine

Yeah, crazy lately, I’m confirmin’

Tryna write myself a sermon

You just tryna get a word and life is not fair

I’ve been workin’ on my tunnel vision

Tryna get a new prescription

Takin’ swings and even missin’ but I don’t care

I’m dancin’ more just a little bit

Breathin’ more just a little bit

Care a little less just a little bit

Like life is woo hoo

I’m makin’ more just a little bit

Spend a little more to get rid of it

Smile a little more and I’m into it

I, I, I, I, I’ve been runnin’ through this strange life

Chasin’ all them green lights

Throwin’ up the shade for a little bit of sunshine

Hit me with them good vibes

Pictures on my phone like

Everything is so fine

Little bit of sunshine

A little bit of sunshine

A little bit of sunshine

‘Nother day, another selfish moment

I’ve been feelin’ helpless

Sick of seein’ all the selfies, now I don’t care

Found myself a new vocation

Calibrated motivation

No more static, change the station

Headin’ somewhere

I’m dancin’ more just a little bit

Breathin’ more just a little bit

Care a little less just a little bit

Like life is woo hoo

I’m makin’ more just a little bit

Spend a little more to get rid of it

Smile a little more and I’m into it

Honestly man, lately

I, I’ve been runnin’ through this strange life

Chasin’ all them green lights

Throwin’ up the shade for a little bit of sunshine

Hit me with them good vibes

Pictures on my phone like

Everything is so fine

Little bit of sunshine

A little bit of sunshine

A little bit of sunshine

I don’t really know any other way to say this

Can’t slow down, tryna keep up with the changes

Punch that number and the name when I clock in

Now I feel like Michael with a cane when I walk in

Basically, life is the same thing unless you don’t want the same thing

Probably shoulda went and got a feature, but I didn’t

I’ve been savin’ up the money ’cause it’s better for the business

I, I’ve been runnin’ through this strange life

Chasin’ all them green lights

Throwin’ up the shade for a little bit of sunshine (yeah)

Woo Woo

A little bit of sunshine

A little bit of sunshine

