Aisha One Republic testo e significato Sunshine

Sunshine, scopriamo il testo e il significato della canzone degli OneRepublic interpretata dall’alunna di Amici Aisha.
Arriva un duetto speciale per Aisha: l’alunna della ventunesima edizione di Amici è stata protagonista di una versione speciale di Sunshine degli OneRepublic, realizzata in collaborazione con la band. Scopriamo il significato e il testo della canzone.
Sunshine, il significato della canzone degli OneRepublic e Aisha
Il sole è il simbolo della felicità nella canzone, che contrasta le ombre della depressione che affollano la mente. Il pensare positivo è ciò che il protagonista del pezzo s’impone, anche se la negatività rimane sempre forte e presente. Il sole dovrebbe però essere più presente nella mente di ognuno, per illuminare di vibes positive i momenti negativi.
Sunshine, il testo della canzone degli OneRepublic e Aisha
Runnin’ through this strange life
Chasin’ all them green lights
Throwin’ up the shade for a little bit of sunshine
Hit me with them good vibes
Pictures on my phone like
Everything is so fine
Little bit of sunshine
Yeah, crazy lately, I’m confirmin’
Tryna write myself a sermon
You just tryna get a word and life is not fair
I’ve been workin’ on my tunnel vision
Tryna get a new prescription
Takin’ swings and even missin’ but I don’t care
I’m dancin’ more just a little bit
Breathin’ more just a little bit
Care a little less just a little bit
Like life is woo hoo
I’m makin’ more just a little bit
Spend a little more to get rid of it
Smile a little more and I’m into it
I, I, I, I, I’ve been runnin’ through this strange life
Chasin’ all them green lights
Throwin’ up the shade for a little bit of sunshine
Hit me with them good vibes
Pictures on my phone like
Everything is so fine
Little bit of sunshine
A little bit of sunshine
A little bit of sunshine
‘Nother day, another selfish moment
I’ve been feelin’ helpless
Sick of seein’ all the selfies, now I don’t care
Found myself a new vocation
Calibrated motivation
No more static, change the station
Headin’ somewhere
I’m dancin’ more just a little bit
Breathin’ more just a little bit
Care a little less just a little bit
Like life is woo hoo
I’m makin’ more just a little bit
Spend a little more to get rid of it
Smile a little more and I’m into it
Honestly man, lately
I, I’ve been runnin’ through this strange life
Chasin’ all them green lights
Throwin’ up the shade for a little bit of sunshine
Hit me with them good vibes
Pictures on my phone like
Everything is so fine
Little bit of sunshine
A little bit of sunshine
A little bit of sunshine
I don’t really know any other way to say this
Can’t slow down, tryna keep up with the changes
Punch that number and the name when I clock in
Now I feel like Michael with a cane when I walk in
Basically, life is the same thing unless you don’t want the same thing
Probably shoulda went and got a feature, but I didn’t
I’ve been savin’ up the money ’cause it’s better for the business
I, I’ve been runnin’ through this strange life
Chasin’ all them green lights
Throwin’ up the shade for a little bit of sunshine (yeah)
Woo Woo
A little bit of sunshine
A little bit of sunshine
