Citi Zeni Eurovision 2022 chi sono: il gruppo dalla Lettonia fa impazzire

La prima semifinale dell’Eurovision 2022 è il 10 maggio. Tra i gruppi in scaletta anche Citi Zeni, pop band dalla Lettonia.

Scopriamo tutto quello che c’è da sapere su Citi Zeni, band lettone che promette di stupire. Probabilmente non li avete mai sentiti ma la loro energia saprà conquistarvi. Sul palco dell’Eurovision 2022 canteranno Eat Your Salad.

Citi Zeni chi sono

Pop e neo-soul sono i generi che trovano sfogo nella musica dei Citi Zeni, pop band dalla Lettonia che suonerà sul palco dell’Eurovision 2022 durante la prima semifinale del 10 maggio. La storia del gruppo ha inizio grazie alla passione di sei giovani artisti, che in poco tempo sono riusciti a formare la band, accumulare esperienza e diventare abbastanza noti da poter calcare un palco importante come quello dell’Eurovision.

La loro storia ha inizio nel 2020. Si sono formato ad aprile di due anni fa a Riga, capitale della Lettonia. La pandemia non li ha fermati, dal momento che nel corso dell’anno hanno pubblicato svariati singoli, tra i quali Paradi kas tas ir. Hanno poi sfruttato al meglio alcuni festival estivi per aumentare la propria notorietà.

Il 2021 cambia le loro vite, dal momento che pubblicano l’album di debutto, Suni iziet ielas. È un vero e proprio successo immediato, tale da vincere il premio Zelta Mikrofons. A gennaio 2022 i Citi Zeni prendono parte all’edizione annuale di Supernova, programma che, come il Festival di Sanremo, apre le porte per l’Eurovision. Si sono guadagnati questa enorme chance di farsi conoscere nel resto d’Europa e del mondo con la loro Eat Your Salad. Che significa Citi Zeni? Il nome della band lettone è un gioco di parole e vuol dire “gli altri ragazzi”. Si gioca però molto sul fatto che la pronuncia richiama quella di “citizens” in inglese.

Ecco chi sono i membri della band:

Janis Petersons: voce del gruppo

Dagnis Rozins: voce del gruppo e sassofono

Reinis Viskeris: tastiere

Toms Kagainis: batterista

Roberts Memmens: basso elettrico

Krisjanis Ozols: chitarrista

Eat your salad testo e significato

Eat your salad è una canzone incentrata sulla lotta per l’ambiente e la necessità di operare dei cambiamenti nella nostra quotidianità. L’idea di fondo era quella di rendere un tipic delicato e attuale più che mai divertente da ascoltare.

Instead of meat I eat veggies and pussy

I like them both fresh, like them both juicy

I ride my bicycle to work instead of a car

All of my groceries are divided by weight and stored in glass jars (Yeah)

Got my reusable bag

That swag, my flex, my flag

Zero waste, that is my jam

Save fuel and sell your truck

The karma comes for free and so does luck

All aboard the green Titanic

Let’s sail the world and then cruise the Atlantic

No ice in the way, no need to panic

All the signs are there, let’s go organic

Oh, when you eat your veggies

Baby, think of me

Little kitty, don’t you know that

Being green is cool?

Know that being green is hot (It’s hot)

Being green is cool (It’s cool)

Eat your salad, save the planet

Being green is sexy as fuck

Being green is hot (It’s hot)

Being green is cool (It’s cool)

Eat your salad, save the planet

Being green is sexy as you

Ring, ring, God damn, it’s an exam (Let’s go)

Get your trash can, no back-up plan and sort through it

Bend over, then jiggle that peach (Ayy)

You recyclin’ while I’m loving those cheeks (That’s sweet)

I’m a beast instead of a killer, forget the hot dogs (What)

‘Cause my sausage is bigger

Three, two, one, all the girls go eco

If you want your man’s tongue longer than a gecko’s

Oh, when you eat your veggies

Baby, think of me

Little kitty, don’t you know that

Being green is cool?

Know that being green is hot (It’s hot)

Being green is cool (It’s cool)

Eat your salad, save the planet

Being green is sexy as fuck

Being green is hot (It’s hot)

Being green is cool (It’s cool)

Eat your salad, save the planet

Being green is sexy as you

Know that being green is hot (It’s hot)

Being green is cool (It’s cool)

Eat your salad, save the planet

Being green is sexy as fuck

Being green is hot (It’s hot)

Being green is cool (It’s cool)

Eat your salad, save the planet

Being green is sexy as

Na-na-na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Know that being green is hot (It’s hot)

Being green is cool (It’s cool)

Eat your salad, save the planet

Being green is sexy as fuck

Being green is hot (It’s hot)

Being green is cool (It’s cool)

Eat your salad, save the planet

Being green is sexy as you