Serie TV cancellate e rinnovate: l’elenco completo

Quali titoli torneranno nel 2023? Ecco le serie TV cancellate e rinnovate. Di seguito potrete scoprire il destino degli show che state seguendo.

Da Heartstopper a The Flight Attendant, da Arcane a Emily in Paris, tutte le serie TV cancellate e rinnovate. Una lunga lista che comprende ogni piattaforma streaming, da Netflix a Prime Video, da HBO Max a Disney+. Ecco la lista completa.

Serie TV cancellate

Di seguito riportiamo tutte le serie TV cancellate o di cui è stata annunciata la conclusione. Di fianco sono indicate le reti che le trasmettono o, in alternativa, le piattaforme streaming che le mandano in onda in Italia:

CW: 4400, Batwoman, Charmed, The Legacies, Naomi, Roswell, New Mexico

Sky / NOW: American Rust, Animal Kingdom (la sesta stagione sarà l’ultima), Black Monday, Bull, The Lost Symbol, His Dark Materials (la terza stagione sarà l’ultima), Magnum P.I., Ordinary Joe, This is Us (la sesta stagione sarà l’ultima), Work in Progress

Netflix: Another Life, Archive 81, The Baby-Sitters Club, Better Call Saul (la sesta stagione sarà l’ultima), Bonding, Cooking with Paris, The Crown (la sesta stagione sarà l’ultima), DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Derry Girls (la terza stagione sarà l’ultima), For Life, Gentefied, Good Girls, Good Sam, Grace and Frankie (la settima stagione sarà l’ultima), Julie and the Phantoms, Locke & Key (la terza stagione sarà l’ultima), Manifest (la quarta stagione sarà l’ultima), Non ho mai (la quarta stagione sarà l’ultima), New Amsterdam (la quinta stagione sarà l’ultima), Pretty Smart, Dion, Riverdale, Space Force, Stranger Things (la quinta stagione sarà l’ultima), Vikings Valhalla (la terza stagione sarà l’ultima)

Disney+: Atlanta (la quarta stagione sarà l’ultima), Better Things, The Big Leap, Black-ish, Dollface, Dynasty, Love, Victor (la terza stagione sarà l’ultima), Marvel M.O.D.O.K., Our Kind of People, Ozark (la quarta stagione sarà l’ultima), Peaky Blinders (a sesta stagione sarà l’ultima), Snowfall (la sesta stagione sarà l’ultima), The Walking Dead (l’undicesima stagione sarà l’ultima)

CBS: B Positive, How We Roll, Queens, United States of Al

ABC: Card Sharks, The Celebrity Dating Game, The Hustler

NBC: The Endgame, Kenan

AMC: Happy Valley (la terza stagione sarà l’ultima), Killing Eve (la quarta stagione sarà l’ultima)

HBO: High Maintenance

MTV: The Hills: New Beginnigs

Prime Video: I Know What You Did Last Summer, Kevin can F**k Himself (la seconda stagione sarà l’ultima), La fantastica signora Maisel (la quinta stagione sarà l’ultima), Star Tre: Picard (la terza stagione sarà l’ultima)

Peacock: Bayside School

Apple+: Servant

Serie TV rinnovate

In questa lista troverete le principali serie TV rinnovate. L’elenco è decisamente ampio e per questo abbiamo preferito concentrarci sugli show più seguiti in Italia.

Disney+: 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star, I Griffin, Gray’s Anatomy, Grown-ish, How I Met Your Father, The Mandalorian, Only Murders in the Building, I Simpson, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, What Do We Do In The Shadows

Paramount: 1883

Netflix: After Life, Arcane: League of Legends, Big Mouth, Black Mirror, Bridgerton, Cobra Kai, Elite, Emily in Paris, Heartstopper, Love, Death & Robots, Ric and Morty, Sex Education, Tenebre e Ossa, Snowpiercer, Squid Game, Taboo, You, Sweet Tooth

Sky / NOW: Barry, The Blacklist, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago P.D., A Discovery of Witches, Euphoria, Fargo, The Flight Attendant, Gangs of London, The Gilded Age, Gossip Girl, His Dark Materials, Peace Maker, Perry Mason, Raised by Wolves, Succession, Warrior, The White Lotus, Yellowstone

Tim Vision: Doctor Who

Prime Video: Bosch Legacy, The Boys, Carnival Row, Good Omens, The Handmaid’s Tale, Modern Love, The Terror, Jack Ryan, Reacher, Upload

Apple TV: Fondazione, Invasion, Mythic Quest, Pachinko, Severance, Ted Lasso

Rai: The Rookie