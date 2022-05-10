Reddi Eurovision 2022 chi sono gruppo Danimarca: il tradimento

Reddi, andiamo a scoprire tutto sul gruppo che rappresenta la Danimarca all’Eurovision a Torino.
Sul palco dell’Eurovision Song Contest 2022 ci saranno anche le Reddi in rappresentanza della Danimarca. Per qualcuno sarà la seconda esperienza nella kermesse: la batterista Ihan Haydar infatti partecipa per la seconda volta all’Eurovision, dopo che nel 2012 ha concorso con l’artista Soluna Samav. Andiamo dunque a scoprire tutto sul gruppo danese.
Chi sono le Reddi
Rappresentanza tutta al femminile per la Danimarca, con le Reddi che porteranno sul palco di Torino il vessillo del paese scandinavo. Oltre a Ihan alla batteria, nella composizione della band ci sono Siggy (Mathilde Savery) alla voce, Ida Bergkvist al basso e Agnes Roslund alla chitarra. Si tratta di un gruppo giovane, nato da appena un anno, ma che evidentemente ha già riscosso un gran successo, tanto da arrivare all’Eurovision.
La band si è guadagnata la possibilità di concorrere a Torino grazie alla vittoria del Dansk Melodi Grand Prix e presentano il brano The Show, che mescola tonalità rock con altre più leggere.
The show: il testo del brano di Reddi
All the things you said
When I was just a kid
Telling me that I, I needed to fit in
But year after year, I never understood
How you could’ve dropped me
When I needed you the most? (the most)
If this is what I want
That’s how it’s gonna be
I am not afraid of what’s in front of me
You can try me
You can’t stop me
And I will never let it go
I will keep up with the show
I’m not sorry
This is all me
And I will never let it go
I will keep up with the show
So you, you, you
You can try me
All the things that I
I wanted to forget
The worst thing you said
Kept playing in my head
You never followed and now you’re blocked
And now and forever
I’ll show you what I’ve become
If this is what I want
That’s how it’s gonna be
I am not afraid of what’s in front of me
You can try me
You can’t stop me
And I will never let it go
I will keep up with the show
I’m not sorry
This is all me
And I will never let it go
I will keep up with the show
You can try me
You can’t stop me
And I will never let it go
I will keep up with the show
I’m not sorry
This is all me
And I will never let it go
I will keep up with the show
And I will never let it go
I will keep up with the show
So you, you, you
One, two, three four
You, you, you
You can try me
The show: la traduzione del brano di Reddi
Tutte le cose che hai detto quando ero solo un bambino
Dicendomi che io, avevo bisogno di adattarmi
Anno dopo anno, non ho mai capito
Come potresti lasciarmi cadere quando ne avevo bisogno di più
Se questo è quello che voglio
È così che sarà
Non ho paura di cosa c’è di fronte a me
Puoi provarmi
Non puoi fermarmi
E non lo lascerò mai andare
Continuerò con lo spettacolo
non sono dispiaciuto
Questo è tutto me
E non lo lascerò mai andare
Continuerò con lo spettacolo
Quindi tu, tu, tu, tu
Puoi provarmi
Tutte le cose che io, volevo dimenticare
La cosa peggiore che hai detto continuava a giocare nella mia testa
Non hai mai seguito e ora sei bloccato
E ora e per sempre, ti mostrerò quello che sono diventato
Se questo è quello che voglio
È così che sarà
Non ho paura di cosa c’è di fronte a me
Puoi provarmi
Non puoi fermarmi
E non lo lascerò mai andare
Continuerò con lo spettacolo
non sono dispiaciuto
Questo è tutto me
E non lo lascerò mai andare
Continuerò con lo spettacolo
Puoi provarmi
Non puoi fermarmi
E non lo lascerò mai andare
Continuerò con lo spettacolo
non sono dispiaciuto
Questo è tutto me
E non lo lascerò mai andare
Continuerò con lo spettacolo
E non lo lascerò mai andare
Continuerò con lo spettacolo
Quindi tu, tu, tu (uno, due, tre, quattro)
Tu tu tu
Puoi provarmi