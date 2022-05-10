Reddi Eurovision 2022 chi sono gruppo Danimarca: il tradimento

- Advertisement -

Reddi, andiamo a scoprire tutto sul gruppo che rappresenta la Danimarca all’Eurovision a Torino.

Sul palco dell’Eurovision Song Contest 2022 ci saranno anche le Reddi in rappresentanza della Danimarca. Per qualcuno sarà la seconda esperienza nella kermesse: la batterista Ihan Haydar infatti partecipa per la seconda volta all’Eurovision, dopo che nel 2012 ha concorso con l’artista Soluna Samav. Andiamo dunque a scoprire tutto sul gruppo danese.

Chi sono le Reddi

Rappresentanza tutta al femminile per la Danimarca, con le Reddi che porteranno sul palco di Torino il vessillo del paese scandinavo. Oltre a Ihan alla batteria, nella composizione della band ci sono Siggy (Mathilde Savery) alla voce, Ida Bergkvist al basso e Agnes Roslund alla chitarra. Si tratta di un gruppo giovane, nato da appena un anno, ma che evidentemente ha già riscosso un gran successo, tanto da arrivare all’Eurovision.

La band si è guadagnata la possibilità di concorrere a Torino grazie alla vittoria del Dansk Melodi Grand Prix e presentano il brano The Show, che mescola tonalità rock con altre più leggere.

The show: il testo del brano di Reddi

All the things you said

When I was just a kid

Telling me that I, I needed to fit in

But year after year, I never understood

How you could’ve dropped me

When I needed you the most? (the most)

If this is what I want

That’s how it’s gonna be

I am not afraid of what’s in front of me

You can try me

You can’t stop me

And I will never let it go

I will keep up with the show

I’m not sorry

This is all me

And I will never let it go

I will keep up with the show

So you, you, you

You can try me

All the things that I

I wanted to forget

The worst thing you said

Kept playing in my head

You never followed and now you’re blocked

And now and forever

I’ll show you what I’ve become

If this is what I want

That’s how it’s gonna be

I am not afraid of what’s in front of me

You can try me

You can’t stop me

And I will never let it go

I will keep up with the show

I’m not sorry

This is all me

And I will never let it go

I will keep up with the show

You can try me

You can’t stop me

And I will never let it go

I will keep up with the show

I’m not sorry

This is all me

And I will never let it go

I will keep up with the show

And I will never let it go

I will keep up with the show

So you, you, you

One, two, three four

You, you, you

You can try me

The show: la traduzione del brano di Reddi

Tutte le cose che hai detto quando ero solo un bambino

Dicendomi che io, avevo bisogno di adattarmi

Anno dopo anno, non ho mai capito

Come potresti lasciarmi cadere quando ne avevo bisogno di più

Se questo è quello che voglio

È così che sarà

Non ho paura di cosa c’è di fronte a me

Puoi provarmi

Non puoi fermarmi

E non lo lascerò mai andare

Continuerò con lo spettacolo

non sono dispiaciuto

Questo è tutto me

E non lo lascerò mai andare

Continuerò con lo spettacolo

Quindi tu, tu, tu, tu

Puoi provarmi

Tutte le cose che io, volevo dimenticare

La cosa peggiore che hai detto continuava a giocare nella mia testa

Non hai mai seguito e ora sei bloccato

E ora e per sempre, ti mostrerò quello che sono diventato

Se questo è quello che voglio

È così che sarà

Non ho paura di cosa c’è di fronte a me

Puoi provarmi

Non puoi fermarmi

E non lo lascerò mai andare

Continuerò con lo spettacolo

non sono dispiaciuto

Questo è tutto me

E non lo lascerò mai andare

Continuerò con lo spettacolo

Puoi provarmi

Non puoi fermarmi

E non lo lascerò mai andare

Continuerò con lo spettacolo

non sono dispiaciuto

Questo è tutto me

E non lo lascerò mai andare

Continuerò con lo spettacolo

E non lo lascerò mai andare

Continuerò con lo spettacolo

Quindi tu, tu, tu (uno, due, tre, quattro)

Tu tu tu

Puoi provarmi