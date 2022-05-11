How I Met Your Father: Drops of Jupiter testo e significato

- Advertisement -

Drops of Jupiter è la canzone di Sophie (Hilary Duff) in How I Met Your Father. Un cult dei Train che non potete non conoscere.

Chi ha guardato la seconda puntata di How I Met Your Father, dal titolo FOMO, si sarà ritrovato poco dopo a canticchiare la melodia di Drops of Jupiter. Impossibile non farlo, considerando come sia una delle canzoni più orecchiabili dei primi anni del Duemila. Sophie vi fa ricorso in ogni situazione difficile e così anche Jesse. La conoscevate?

Drops of Jupiter testo e significato

In molti interpretano il testo di Drops of Jupiter come una semplice canzone d’amore. C’è però dell’altro da scoprire. Il brano è stato scritto dopo la morte della madre di Pat, cantante dei Train. Dopo il decesso entrò in un profondo periodo di depressione. Ha poi spiegato d’essersi svegliato un giorno, dopo averla sognata, con le parole in testa “back in the atmosphere”. È da qui che tutto ha inizio, e così si mette a scrivere una canzone dedicata proprio a lei, che è andata via per sempre ma che è presente in una forma che non possiamo percepire. Il cantante è certo che lei sia ancora lì e prova a parlarle e la immagina in tutte le cose: “Si comporta come l’estate e cammina come la pioggia”.

Now that she’s back in the atmosphere

With drops of Jupiter in her hair

She acts like summer and walks like rain

Reminds me that there’s a time to change, hey

Since the return of her stay on the moon

She listens like spring and she talks like June, hey

Hey, hey, yeah

But tell me, did you sail across the sun?

Did you make it to the Milky Way to see the lights all faded

And that Heaven is overrated?

And tell me, did you fall for a shooting star?

One without a permanent scar, and did you miss me

While you were looking for yourself out there?

Now that she’s back from that soul vacation

Tracing her way through the constellation, hey, mmm

She checks out Mozart while she does Tae-Bo

Reminds me that there’s a room to grow, hey, yeah

Now that she’s back in the atmosphere

I’m afraid that she might think of me as

Plain ol’ Jane told a story about a man

Who was too afraid to fly, so he never did land

But tell me, did the wind sweep you off your feet?

Did you finally get the chance to dance along the light of day

And head back to the Milky Way?

And tell me, did Venus blow your mind?

Was it everything you wanted to find, and did you miss me

While you were looking for yourself out there?

Can you imagine no love, pride, deep-fried chicken

Your best friend always sticking up for you

Even when I know you’re wrong?

Can you imagine no first dance, freeze-dried romance

Five hour phone conversation

The best soy latte that you ever had, and me?

But tell me, did the wind sweep you off your feet?

Did you finally get the chance to dance along the light of day

And head back toward the Milky Way?

And tell me, did you sail across the sun?

Did you make it to the Milky Way to see the lights all faded

And that Heaven is overrated?

And tell me, did you fall for a shooting star?

One without a permanent scar, and then you miss me

While you were looking for yourself?

Na-na, na-na, na-na

Na-na, na-na, na-na, na, na

And did you finally get the chance

To dance along the light of day?

Na-na, na-na, na-na

Na-na, na-na, na-na, na, na

And did you fall for a shooting star?

Fall for a shooting star?

Na-na, na-na, na-na

Na-na, na-na, na-na, na, na

And are you lonely looking for yourself out there?