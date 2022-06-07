- Advertisement -

Tik Tok: andiamo a scoprire il testo, il significato e la traduzione del celebre brano di Kesha, realizzato insieme a Benny Blanco e Dr. Luke

Tik Tok è il singolo di debutto di Kesha, che ha composto il brano insieme ai suoi producers Benny Blanco e Dr. Luke nel 2007. La canzone è stata rilasciata nel 2009 e ha avuto un successo planetario, lanciando la carriera dell’artista americana. La canzone sta vivendo ora una seconda primavera grazie alla viralità raggiunta su TikTok, troppo facile l’assonanza per essere ignorata. Andiamo dunque a scoprire il significato della canzone, il testo e la sua traduzione.

Tik Tok: il significato del brano

Tik Tok è la canzone che ha di fatto dato il via alla carriera di Keshaa e la cantante ha raccontato che il brano è nato dopo il risveglio da una festa, quando l’artista si è trovata circondata da dieci bellissime donne e si è come il famoso rapper P. Diddy . Da lì ha scritto la prima riga del brano che poi è stato ultimato con i suoi produttori ed è diventato la grande hit che ancora oggi ascoltiamo.

Tik Tok: il testo del brano

Wake up in the mornin’ feelin’ like P Diddy (hey, what up girl?)

Grab my glasses, I’m out the door, I’m gonna hit this city (let’s go)

Before I leave, brush my teeth with a bottle of Jack

‘Cause when I leave for the night, I ain’t comin’ back

I’m talkin’ pedicure on our toes, toes

Tryin’ on all our clothes, clothes

Boys blowin’ up our phones, phones

Drop-toppin’, playin’ our favorite CDs

Pullin’ up to the parties

Tryna get a little bit tipsy

Don’t stop, make it pop

DJ, blow my speakers up

Tonight, I’ma fight

‘Til we see the sunlight

Tick-tock on the clock

But the party don’t stop, no

Oh, whoa, whoa-oh

Oh, whoa, whoa-oh

Don’t stop, make it pop

DJ, blow my speakers up

Tonight, I’ma fight

‘Til we see the sunlight

Tick-tock on the clock

But the party don’t stop, no

Oh, whoa, whoa-oh

Oh, whoa, whoa-oh

Ain’t got a care in the world, but got plenty of beer

Ain’t got no money in my pocket, but I’m already here

And now the dudes are linin’ up ’cause they hear we got swagger

But we kick ’em to the curb unless they look like Mick Jagger

I’m talkin’ ’bout everybody gettin’ crunk, crunk

Boys try to touch my junk, junk

Gonna smack him if he gettin’ too drunk, drunk

Now, now, we go until they kick us out, out

Or the police shut us down, down

Police shut us down, down

Po-po shut us down

Don’t stop, make it pop

DJ, blow my speakers up

Tonight, I’ma fight

‘Til we see the sunlight

Tick-tock on the clock

But the party don’t stop, no

Oh, whoa, whoa-oh

Oh, whoa, whoa-oh

Don’t stop, make it pop

DJ, blow my speakers up

Tonight, I’ma fight

‘Til we see the sunlight

Tick-tock on the clock

But the party don’t stop, no

Oh, whoa, whoa-oh

Oh, whoa, whoa-oh

DJ, you build me up

You break me down

My heart, it pounds

Yeah, you got me

With my hands up

You got me now

You got that sound

Yeah, you got me

DJ, you build me up

You break me down

My heart, it pounds

Yeah, you got me

With my hands up

Put your hands up

Put your hands up

Now, the party don’t start ’til I walk in

Don’t stop, make it pop

DJ, blow my speakers up

Tonight, I’ma fight

‘Til we see the sunlight

Tick-tock on the clock

But the party don’t stop, no

Oh, whoa, whoa-oh

Oh, whoa, whoa-oh

Don’t stop, make it pop

DJ, blow my speakers up

Tonight, I’ma fight

‘Til we see the sunlight

Tick-tock on the clock

But the party don’t stop, no

Oh, whoa, whoa-oh

Oh, whoa, whoa-oh

Tik Tok: la traduzione del brano

Mi sono svegliato stamattina sentendomi come P.Diddy

hey, come va ragazza?

ho afferrato i miei occhiali, sono fuori la porta, farò colpo in questa città

prima di uscire, mi lavo i denti con una bottiglia di Jack

perchè quando me ne vado di notte in genere non torno mai indietro

sto facendo la pedicure alle nostre dita, dita

sto provando tutti i tuoi vestiti, vestiti

i ragazzi mandano in tilt i nostri telefonini, telefonini

non fermarti, fa scoppiare tutto

dj, sbalordisci i miei speaker

stanotte, combatterò

fino a quando vedremo la luce del sole

l’orologio fa tic tac

ma la festa non si fermerà

non c’è attenzione nel mondo ma ci sono litri e litri di birra

non ci sono soldi nelle mie tasche ma sono già qui

e adesso, i tipi stanno allineando perchè hanno sentito che ci stiamo pavoneggiando

ma gli daremo un calcio che li farà arrivare sul marciapiede, se non assomiglieranno a Mick Jagger

i ragazzi provano a toccare le mie cosine

lo schiaffeggerò se sarà troppo ubriaco

adesso, adesso, andiamo avanti

finchè non ci sbatteranno fuori

o finchè la polizia non ci arresterà

la polizia non ci arresterà,

non fermarti, fa scoppiare tutto

dj, sbalordisci i miei speaker

stanotte, combatterò

fino a quando vedremo la luce del sole

l’orologio fa tic tac

ma la festa non si fermerà, no

Woah-oh oh oh

dj, mi hai tirato su di morale

mi hai abbattuto

il mio cuore sta battendo

si, mi hai conquistato

con le mie mani in alto

mi hai conquistato adesso

hai quella musica, si

tu mi hai conquistato

dj, mi hai tirato su di morale

mi hai abbattuto

il mio cuore sta battendo

si, mi hai conquistato

con le mie mani in alto

alzate le vostre mani

alzate le vostre mani

adesso la festa non inizierà finchè non entrerò io

non fermarti, fa scoppiare tutto

dj, sbalordisci i miei speaker

stanotte, combatterò

fino a quando vedremo la luce del sole

l’orologio fa tic tac

ma la festa non si fermerà