Tik Tok: andiamo a scoprire il testo, il significato e la traduzione del celebre brano di Kesha, realizzato insieme a Benny Blanco e Dr. Luke
Tik Tok è il singolo di debutto di Kesha, che ha composto il brano insieme ai suoi producers Benny Blanco e Dr. Luke nel 2007. La canzone è stata rilasciata nel 2009 e ha avuto un successo planetario, lanciando la carriera dell’artista americana. La canzone sta vivendo ora una seconda primavera grazie alla viralità raggiunta su TikTok, troppo facile l’assonanza per essere ignorata. Andiamo dunque a scoprire il significato della canzone, il testo e la sua traduzione.
Tik Tok: il significato del brano
Tik Tok è la canzone che ha di fatto dato il via alla carriera di Keshaa e la cantante ha raccontato che il brano è nato dopo il risveglio da una festa, quando l’artista si è trovata circondata da dieci bellissime donne e si è come il famoso rapper P. Diddy . Da lì ha scritto la prima riga del brano che poi è stato ultimato con i suoi produttori ed è diventato la grande hit che ancora oggi ascoltiamo.
Tik Tok: il testo del brano
Wake up in the mornin’ feelin’ like P Diddy (hey, what up girl?)
Grab my glasses, I’m out the door, I’m gonna hit this city (let’s go)
Before I leave, brush my teeth with a bottle of Jack
‘Cause when I leave for the night, I ain’t comin’ back
I’m talkin’ pedicure on our toes, toes
Tryin’ on all our clothes, clothes
Boys blowin’ up our phones, phones
Drop-toppin’, playin’ our favorite CDs
Pullin’ up to the parties
Tryna get a little bit tipsy
Don’t stop, make it pop
DJ, blow my speakers up
Tonight, I’ma fight
‘Til we see the sunlight
Tick-tock on the clock
But the party don’t stop, no
Oh, whoa, whoa-oh
Oh, whoa, whoa-oh
Don’t stop, make it pop
DJ, blow my speakers up
Tonight, I’ma fight
‘Til we see the sunlight
Tick-tock on the clock
But the party don’t stop, no
Oh, whoa, whoa-oh
Oh, whoa, whoa-oh
Ain’t got a care in the world, but got plenty of beer
Ain’t got no money in my pocket, but I’m already here
And now the dudes are linin’ up ’cause they hear we got swagger
But we kick ’em to the curb unless they look like Mick Jagger
I’m talkin’ ’bout everybody gettin’ crunk, crunk
Boys try to touch my junk, junk
Gonna smack him if he gettin’ too drunk, drunk
Now, now, we go until they kick us out, out
Or the police shut us down, down
Police shut us down, down
Po-po shut us down
Don’t stop, make it pop
DJ, blow my speakers up
Tonight, I’ma fight
‘Til we see the sunlight
Tick-tock on the clock
But the party don’t stop, no
Oh, whoa, whoa-oh
Oh, whoa, whoa-oh
Don’t stop, make it pop
DJ, blow my speakers up
Tonight, I’ma fight
‘Til we see the sunlight
Tick-tock on the clock
But the party don’t stop, no
Oh, whoa, whoa-oh
Oh, whoa, whoa-oh
DJ, you build me up
You break me down
My heart, it pounds
Yeah, you got me
With my hands up
You got me now
You got that sound
Yeah, you got me
DJ, you build me up
You break me down
My heart, it pounds
Yeah, you got me
With my hands up
Put your hands up
Put your hands up
Now, the party don’t start ’til I walk in
Don’t stop, make it pop
DJ, blow my speakers up
Tonight, I’ma fight
‘Til we see the sunlight
Tick-tock on the clock
But the party don’t stop, no
Oh, whoa, whoa-oh
Oh, whoa, whoa-oh
Don’t stop, make it pop
DJ, blow my speakers up
Tonight, I’ma fight
‘Til we see the sunlight
Tick-tock on the clock
But the party don’t stop, no
Oh, whoa, whoa-oh
Oh, whoa, whoa-oh
Tik Tok: la traduzione del brano
Mi sono svegliato stamattina sentendomi come P.Diddy
hey, come va ragazza?
ho afferrato i miei occhiali, sono fuori la porta, farò colpo in questa città
prima di uscire, mi lavo i denti con una bottiglia di Jack
perchè quando me ne vado di notte in genere non torno mai indietro
sto facendo la pedicure alle nostre dita, dita
sto provando tutti i tuoi vestiti, vestiti
i ragazzi mandano in tilt i nostri telefonini, telefonini
non fermarti, fa scoppiare tutto
dj, sbalordisci i miei speaker
stanotte, combatterò
fino a quando vedremo la luce del sole
l’orologio fa tic tac
ma la festa non si fermerà
non c’è attenzione nel mondo ma ci sono litri e litri di birra
non ci sono soldi nelle mie tasche ma sono già qui
e adesso, i tipi stanno allineando perchè hanno sentito che ci stiamo pavoneggiando
ma gli daremo un calcio che li farà arrivare sul marciapiede, se non assomiglieranno a Mick Jagger
i ragazzi provano a toccare le mie cosine
lo schiaffeggerò se sarà troppo ubriaco
adesso, adesso, andiamo avanti
finchè non ci sbatteranno fuori
o finchè la polizia non ci arresterà
la polizia non ci arresterà,
non fermarti, fa scoppiare tutto
dj, sbalordisci i miei speaker
stanotte, combatterò
fino a quando vedremo la luce del sole
l’orologio fa tic tac
ma la festa non si fermerà, no
Woah-oh oh oh
dj, mi hai tirato su di morale
mi hai abbattuto
il mio cuore sta battendo
si, mi hai conquistato
con le mie mani in alto
mi hai conquistato adesso
hai quella musica, si
tu mi hai conquistato
dj, mi hai tirato su di morale
mi hai abbattuto
il mio cuore sta battendo
si, mi hai conquistato
con le mie mani in alto
alzate le vostre mani
alzate le vostre mani
adesso la festa non inizierà finchè non entrerò io
non fermarti, fa scoppiare tutto
dj, sbalordisci i miei speaker
stanotte, combatterò
fino a quando vedremo la luce del sole
l’orologio fa tic tac
ma la festa non si fermerà