Sigla First Kill The Zombie Song: testo e significato

La sigla di First Kill è The Zombie Song di Stephanie Mabey. Un singolo del 2012 dall’album Wake Up Dreaming.

Se avete visto uno o più episodi di First Kill la starete probabilmente canticchiando, siete andati su Google e avete trovato il videoclip su YouTube, che vi linkiamo di seguito. Scopriamo testo e significato della canzone, La sigla di First Kill è ideale per uno show come quello creato da V. E. Schwab.

Sigla First Kill: The Zombie Song video


Sigla First Kill: The Zombie Song testo e significato

Una divertente, dolce e romantica canzone un po’ folle, che immagina un amore alla fine dei tempi. L’umanità è dinanzi all’apocalisse e gli zombie sono ovunque. Cosa non si sarebbe disposti a fare per amore? Lo spiega bene The Zombie Song, che sottolinea come i sentimenti siano così forti da resistere anche in un cervello ormai andato come quello di un non morto: “Se fossi uno zombie, non vorrei il tuo cervello, solo il tuo cuore. Perché voglio te”.

Our love story could be kind of gory, far from boring
We’d meet at a post-apocalypse
Yeah, I’d be slowly walking in a group stalking you
You’d be the only man alive that I could not resist

Then all of your friends, they’d try to kill us
But only because they’d be jealous
That our love is deeper than Edward and Bella’s

Oh, if I were a zombie, I’d never eat your brain
I’d just want your heart, yeah, I’d want your heart
I’d just want your heart, yeah
Oh, if I were a zombie, I’d never eat your brain
I’d just want your heart, yeah, I’d want your heart
I’d just want your heart, ’cause I want you

You’d be hiding in a second floor apartment
Knocking all the stairs down
To save your life from the undead
Double barrel shotgun taking out the slow ones
Then you’d see the passion burning in my eye
And I’d keep my head

Then all of your friends, they’d try to kill us
But only because they’d be jealous
That our love is deeper than Edward and Bella’s

Oh, if I were a zombie, I’d never eat your brain
I’d just want your heart, yeah, I’d want your heart
I’d just want your heart, yeah
Oh, if I were a zombie, I’d never eat your brain
I’d just want your heart, yeah, I’d want your heart
I’d just want your heart, ’cause I want you

And I’d try not to bite and infect you because
I’d respect you too much
And that’s why I’d wait until we got married
Oh, and our happiest days would be spent
Picking off all your friends and they’d see
A love this deep won’t stay buried

If I were a zombie, I’d never eat your brain
I’d just want your heart, yeah, I’d want your heart
I’d just want your heart, yeah
Oh, if I were a zombie, I’d never eat your brain
I’d just want your heart, yeah, I’d want your heart
I’d just want your heart, ’cause I want you

Sigla First Kill: The Zombie Song traduzione

La nostra storia d’amore potrebbe essere un po’ cruente, tutt’altro che noiosa

Ci incontreremmo dopo un’apocalisse

Sì, camminerei lentamente in un gruppo, seguendoti

Saresti l’unico uomo in vita al quale non potrei resistere

 

Tutti i tuoi amici, però, cercherebbero di ucciderci

Ma solo perché sarebbero gelosi

Del nostro amore che è più profondo di quello di Edward e Bella

 

Oh, se fossi uno zombie non mangerei mai il tuo cervello

Vorrei soltanto il tuo cuore, sì, vorrei il tuo cuore

Vorrei soltanto il tuo cuore, sì

Oh, se fossi uno zombie non mangerei mai il tuo cervello

Vorrei soltanto il tuo cuore, sì, vorrei il tuo cuore

Vorrei soltanto il tuo cuore, perché voglio te

 

Ti nasconderesti in un appartamento al secondo piano

Butterei giù tutte le scale

Per salvarti dai non morti

Fucile a doppia canna per eliminare quelli lenti

Allora vedresti la passione che brucia nei miei occhi

E terrei la mia testa

