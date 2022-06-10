- Advertisement -

La sigla di First Kill è The Zombie Song di Stephanie Mabey. Un singolo del 2012 dall’album Wake Up Dreaming.

Se avete visto uno o più episodi di First Kill la starete probabilmente canticchiando, siete andati su Google e avete trovato il videoclip su YouTube, che vi linkiamo di seguito. Scopriamo testo e significato della canzone, La sigla di First Kill è ideale per uno show come quello creato da V. E. Schwab.

Sigla First Kill: The Zombie Song video



Sigla First Kill: The Zombie Song testo e significato

Una divertente, dolce e romantica canzone un po’ folle, che immagina un amore alla fine dei tempi. L’umanità è dinanzi all’apocalisse e gli zombie sono ovunque. Cosa non si sarebbe disposti a fare per amore? Lo spiega bene The Zombie Song, che sottolinea come i sentimenti siano così forti da resistere anche in un cervello ormai andato come quello di un non morto: “Se fossi uno zombie, non vorrei il tuo cervello, solo il tuo cuore. Perché voglio te”.

Our love story could be kind of gory, far from boring

We’d meet at a post-apocalypse

Yeah, I’d be slowly walking in a group stalking you

You’d be the only man alive that I could not resist

Then all of your friends, they’d try to kill us

But only because they’d be jealous

That our love is deeper than Edward and Bella’s

Oh, if I were a zombie, I’d never eat your brain

I’d just want your heart, yeah, I’d want your heart

I’d just want your heart, yeah

Oh, if I were a zombie, I’d never eat your brain

I’d just want your heart, yeah, I’d want your heart

I’d just want your heart, ’cause I want you

You’d be hiding in a second floor apartment

Knocking all the stairs down

To save your life from the undead

Double barrel shotgun taking out the slow ones

Then you’d see the passion burning in my eye

And I’d keep my head

Then all of your friends, they’d try to kill us

But only because they’d be jealous

That our love is deeper than Edward and Bella’s

Oh, if I were a zombie, I’d never eat your brain

I’d just want your heart, yeah, I’d want your heart

I’d just want your heart, yeah

Oh, if I were a zombie, I’d never eat your brain

I’d just want your heart, yeah, I’d want your heart

I’d just want your heart, ’cause I want you

And I’d try not to bite and infect you because

I’d respect you too much

And that’s why I’d wait until we got married

Oh, and our happiest days would be spent

Picking off all your friends and they’d see

A love this deep won’t stay buried

If I were a zombie, I’d never eat your brain

I’d just want your heart, yeah, I’d want your heart

I’d just want your heart, yeah

Oh, if I were a zombie, I’d never eat your brain

I’d just want your heart, yeah, I’d want your heart

I’d just want your heart, ’cause I want you

Sigla First Kill: The Zombie Song traduzione

La nostra storia d’amore potrebbe essere un po’ cruente, tutt’altro che noiosa

Ci incontreremmo dopo un’apocalisse

Sì, camminerei lentamente in un gruppo, seguendoti

Saresti l’unico uomo in vita al quale non potrei resistere

Tutti i tuoi amici, però, cercherebbero di ucciderci

Ma solo perché sarebbero gelosi

Del nostro amore che è più profondo di quello di Edward e Bella

Oh, se fossi uno zombie non mangerei mai il tuo cervello

Vorrei soltanto il tuo cuore, sì, vorrei il tuo cuore

Vorrei soltanto il tuo cuore, sì

Oh, se fossi uno zombie non mangerei mai il tuo cervello

Vorrei soltanto il tuo cuore, sì, vorrei il tuo cuore

Vorrei soltanto il tuo cuore, perché voglio te

Ti nasconderesti in un appartamento al secondo piano

Butterei giù tutte le scale

Per salvarti dai non morti

Fucile a doppia canna per eliminare quelli lenti

Allora vedresti la passione che brucia nei miei occhi

E terrei la mia testa