Altrimenti ci arrabbiamo canzone: testo Dune Buggy e chi la canta

La lotta di Bud Spencer e Terence Hill per riavere la propria Dune Buggy rossa con capottina gialla, nuova di zecca, è entrata di diritto nell’immaginario popolare italiano. Tutto grazie a quella perla di Altrimenti ci arrabbiamo. Dagli anni ’70 a oggi, ancora canticchiamo la canzone Dune Buggy. Proviamo a scoprire qualcosa in più sul brano.
Sapete chi canta Dune Buggy? Questa canzone è nelle teste di svariate generazioni. Come dimenticare la colonna sonora di Altrimenti ci arrabbiamo, tra i più celebri della filmografia di Bud Spencer e Terence Hill, stavolta nei panni di Ben e Kid.
Altrimenti ci arrabbiamo, Dune Buggy: chi la canta
A occuparsi della colonna sonora di Altrimenti ci arrabbiamo furono Guido e Maurizio De Angelis. La canzone che tutti chiamano Dune Buggy ha come titolo “Come with me for fun in my Buggy”, che esattamente il primo verso del brano.
A scriverla furono i fratelli con S. Duncan Smith e il regista Fondato. Un sound allegro e scanzonato che ha generato una vera e propria hit. Questa risuona in svariate occasioni nella pellicola, accompagnando scene cruciali come. La scazzottata in palestra o al luna par e, ovviamente, nei titoli di testa. Se i citati sono gli autori, a cantarla sono gli Oliver Onions.
Dune Buggy testo
Come with me for fun in my buggy
Come along let’s go for the hell of it
See the faces round they’re all looking
Wonder if they’d like to come for a ride.
I’ll bet you anything
Now she’s with me
There’ll be no trouble
Troubles around
Bet you’ll never ever get away
Never ever get away
Dune buggy.
See the world spin round in dune buggy
String along let’s scram far out off the ground
Never felt so good she’s a beauty
Bet she is a sight for your poor old eyes.
I’ll bet you anything
Boys on their bikes
Will have some trouble
Following us
Bet they’ll never ever catch us up
Never ever catch us up
Dune buggy.
I feel like a king…
I feel like a king in my buggy
Just the crown is missin’ but that’s alright
Come on people come on my buggy
Come and feel the power of a starry night.
I’ll bet you anything
Now she’s with me
There’ll be no trouble
Troubles around
Bet you’ll never ever get away
Never ever get away
Dune buggy.
I feel like a king in my buggy
Just the crown is missin’ but that’s alright
Come on people come on my buggy
Come and feel the power of a starry night.
