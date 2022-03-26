Altrimenti ci arrabbiamo canzone: testo Dune Buggy e chi la canta

La lotta di Bud Spencer e Terence Hill per riavere la propria Dune Buggy rossa con capottina gialla, nuova di zecca, è entrata di diritto nell’immaginario popolare italiano. Tutto grazie a quella perla di Altrimenti ci arrabbiamo. Dagli anni ’70 a oggi, ancora canticchiamo la canzone Dune Buggy. Proviamo a scoprire qualcosa in più sul brano.

Sapete chi canta Dune Buggy? Questa canzone è nelle teste di svariate generazioni. Come dimenticare la colonna sonora di Altrimenti ci arrabbiamo, tra i più celebri della filmografia di Bud Spencer e Terence Hill, stavolta nei panni di Ben e Kid.

Altrimenti ci arrabbiamo, Dune Buggy: chi la canta

A occuparsi della colonna sonora di Altrimenti ci arrabbiamo furono Guido e Maurizio De Angelis. La canzone che tutti chiamano Dune Buggy ha come titolo “Come with me for fun in my Buggy”, che esattamente il primo verso del brano.

A scriverla furono i fratelli con S. Duncan Smith e il regista Fondato. Un sound allegro e scanzonato che ha generato una vera e propria hit. Questa risuona in svariate occasioni nella pellicola, accompagnando scene cruciali come. La scazzottata in palestra o al luna par e, ovviamente, nei titoli di testa. Se i citati sono gli autori, a cantarla sono gli Oliver Onions.

Dune Buggy testo

Come with me for fun in my buggy

Come along let’s go for the hell of it

See the faces round they’re all looking

Wonder if they’d like to come for a ride.

I’ll bet you anything

Now she’s with me

There’ll be no trouble

Troubles around

Bet you’ll never ever get away

Never ever get away

Dune buggy.

See the world spin round in dune buggy

String along let’s scram far out off the ground

Never felt so good she’s a beauty

Bet she is a sight for your poor old eyes.

I’ll bet you anything

Boys on their bikes

Will have some trouble

Following us

Bet they’ll never ever catch us up

Never ever catch us up

Dune buggy.

I feel like a king…

I feel like a king in my buggy

Just the crown is missin’ but that’s alright

Come on people come on my buggy

Come and feel the power of a starry night.

I’ll bet you anything

Now she’s with me

There’ll be no trouble

Troubles around

Bet you’ll never ever get away

Never ever get away

Dune buggy.

I feel like a king in my buggy

Just the crown is missin’ but that’s alright

Come on people come on my buggy

Come and feel the power of a starry night.

